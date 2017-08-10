Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

Site Events

Saturday 12-Aug -
Sunday 13-Aug
Tuesday 15-Aug
Friday 18-Aug
Saturday 19-Aug

Older Stories

Wednesday 09-Aug


Tuesday 08-Aug


Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, August 10 2017 @ 12:47 PM ACST

Northern Lights shade Shaheens

Thursday, August 10 2017 @ 08:31 AM ACST

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

 Northern Lights Amass a Monster Score over Gallant Shaheens

Current International Cup champion Canada predictably outclassed international footy newcomer Pakistan amassing a final score of 28 goals 18 behinds 186 points whilst the Shaheens were unable to worry the scoreboard operators.

Although one might think that the losing side would be devastated and demoralised by such a defeat this was not so as the Pakistan team could still smile at the conclusion of the match.

 The team that had been training for only 4-5 months accepted that their inexperience and newly acquired footy “skills” were no match against the “World Champs” they could not hide their satisfaction when a kick was taken or a handball reached its intended target.

The girl’s dedication and passion shone out when one lass who had wacked her head really hard on the cricket pitch was taken off ‘injured’ was later desperate to get back on the field was heard to plead “I have to get back, they need me”.

The Shaheens will take much from the matches during this International Cup, despite the shellacking’s to date, we all hope that that at least they don’t go home scoreless. Welcome to the international footy community, “GO YOU Shaheens”

 

St Francis Xavier (Officer) 10:45am Canada vs Pakistan
  1/4 1/2 3/4 Final
 Canada  7.6  16.8  20.12  28.18 (186)
 Pakistan  0.0  0.0  0.0  0.0 (0)

Canada Best; J Halliday, N Robertson, D Arnold, B Corrigan, A Robertson

Goals: D Arnold 5, A Robertson 3, B Corrigan, J Halliday, C Beaudin, L Gurber, J Aulakh, E Regan, C Leduc 2, N Robertson, R Tong, C Kwan, T Rolfe, A Irwin, R Gomez 1.

Pakistan Best: K Ali, S Bano, A Habib, A Amir, M Ahmad.

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Northern Lights shade Shaheens | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 43

Poll

IC17 Division 1 Men's

1/1: Who wins IC17 Division 1?

PNG 31.00%
Ireland 19.00%
NZ 17.00%
South Africa 5.00%
Canada 5.00%
Nauru 6.00%
USA 11.00%
Great Britain 3.50%
Fiji 2.00%
France 0.50%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 200 voters | 0 comments
IC17 Division 2 Mens

1/1: Who wins IC17 Division 2?

China 3.52%
Croatia 32.39%
Germany 21.83%
India 8.45%
Indonesia 2.82%
Japan 17.61%
Pakistan 7.75%
Sri Lanka 5.63%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 142 voters | 0 comments
IC17 Women's

1/1: Who wins the IC17 Women's Competition?

Canada Northern Lights 36.23%
Ireland Banshees 28.26%
USA Freedom 13.04%
Fiji Vonu 2.90%
Great Britain Swans 7.97%
PNG Flames 5.07%
Pakistan Dragoons 1.45%
European Crusaders 5.07%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 138 voters | 0 comments

What's New

Stories

25 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.19 seconds 