Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

Site Events

Saturday 12-Aug -
Sunday 13-Aug
Tuesday 15-Aug
Friday 18-Aug
Saturday 19-Aug

Older Stories

Wednesday 09-Aug


Tuesday 08-Aug


Monday 07-Aug


Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, August 09 2017 @ 11:41 PM ACST

German Eagles fly high over India

Wednesday, August 09 2017 @ 09:23 PM ACST

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

The German Eagles firmed as serious contenders for the Division 2 title today, with a big win over India at the Keysborough Playing Fields in front of a crowd of Year 7 students from Mentone Grammar.

The Germans were able to use their advantages in height and team structure to account for an improving Indian side.

The Germans opened the scoring with a mark and goal to Constantin Pixa. However, India replied quickly, with Aashish Sharma kicking India's first goal of the tournament. The rest of the term remained a tight tussle, with the Germans not able to fully break free until Jan Hüsken crumbed a goal late in the term.

At the first break, the Indian huddle was showing a lot of pride in their efforts, with coach Yasser Hussain instructing his charges to keep the ball out of the packs and use their leg speed in the open to their advantage.

However, the second term opened with the Germans amping up the pressure, using their significant height advantage over the Indians to hit targets in the forward line, only their inaccurate kicking stopping them from getting even further in front.

Johannes Orlowski booted a long kick forward which bounced through for a goal to the Eagles, the halftime scoreline at Germany 5.7 to India still on 1.0, with India's Zuber Baig stretchered off from a bump to the face in a pack.

India came out hard in the third term and set up chances to peg back the margin, with Daman Beshra receiving a free kick close to goal but only managing to kick a behind.

From there, the Germans retook control, with Jakob Jung and Philip Evermann generating plenty of run out of the centre, and forward targets such as Jan Hüsken and Johannes Orlowski ready to receive and goal. Jan Korfmacher scored a crowd-pleasing rover's goal on the run out of the pack, and when the three quarter time siren sounded, the Eagles were 48 points ahead.

India's lack of tall targets started to show, with the Indians holding possession in defence, but unable to to progress far beyond the centre square. The final term saw Indian full back Parveen Singh taking a number of strong marks on the last line of defence, and Sagar Ashoka gaining regular possession, but ultimately the Germans held sway, kicking another four goals to run out 77 point winners, 12.14 (86) to India 1.3 (9).

Indian coach Yasser Hussain said post-match that he was happy of the four-quarter effort the Indian side put in, and that they need to continue working on eliminating basic skill errors and continue to improve throughout the tournament. Next opponent will be Pakistan, in Bendigo on Friday night, in what looks on paper to be a more even match-up.

German coach Mark Woods was critical of his side's slow start to the match, but confident they can put in a good showing against Japan at Box Hill North this Saturday.

  1/4 1/2 3/4 Full Time
Germany 2.1 5.7 8.9 12.14 (86)
India 1.0 1.0 1.3 1.3 (9)

Goals
Germany: J. Hüsken 3, M. Schüttoff 2, J. Orlowski 2, C. Pixa 2, T. Menzel, P. Evermann, J. Korfmacher
India: A. Sharma

Best
Germany: J. Jung, M. Schüttoff, J. Hüsken, T. Menzel, F. Naumann, C. Odenthal India: M. Tirkey, S. Ashoka, P. Singh, A. Malhotra, A. Bara, M. Hemrom

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

German Eagles fly high over India | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 39

Poll

IC17 Division 1 Men's

1/1: Who wins IC17 Division 1?

PNG 31.00%
Ireland 19.00%
NZ 17.00%
South Africa 5.00%
Canada 5.00%
Nauru 6.00%
USA 11.00%
Great Britain 3.50%
Fiji 2.00%
France 0.50%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 200 voters | 0 comments
IC17 Division 2 Mens

1/1: Who wins IC17 Division 2?

China 3.52%
Croatia 32.39%
Germany 21.83%
India 8.45%
Indonesia 2.82%
Japan 17.61%
Pakistan 7.75%
Sri Lanka 5.63%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 142 voters | 0 comments
IC17 Women's

1/1: Who wins the IC17 Women's Competition?

Canada Northern Lights 36.23%
Ireland Banshees 28.26%
USA Freedom 13.04%
Fiji Vonu 2.90%
Great Britain Swans 7.97%
PNG Flames 5.07%
Pakistan Dragoons 1.45%
European Crusaders 5.07%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 138 voters | 0 comments

What's New

Stories

26 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.41 seconds 