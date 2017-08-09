Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, August 09 2017 @ 07:43 PM ACST

NZ Hawks smash Fiji at Seaford

Wednesday, August 09 2017 @ 06:51 PM ACST

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

Thanks to Michael Robinson for the following report.

After promising results in Round 1 this match promised a lot. Unfortunately for the couple of hundred school kids who turned up to Linenhouse Centre (St Kilda’s AFL Training Base) in Seaford it was a dominant performance by the Hawks all over the ground.

Fiji threw everything at New Zealand but in the end the Kiwi's bigger bodies were just too much for Fijian team. Isimeli Qiolevu provided Fiji’s only highlight kicking their only score a goal just before half time.

 
Barclay Miller and Brendan Clark were dominant up forward and kicked 3 goals each for NZ Hawks.
 
New Zealand now look ahead to Saturday to continue their good form against Canada at Mt Waverely. Fiji will be looking to bounce back against the winless South Africa on Friday night at St Mary’s in Geelong.
 

Linen House   -   Men's Division 1 - New Zealand vs Fiji
  1/4 1/2 3/4 Final
 NZ  2.3  5.5  7.9  11.10 (76)
 Fiji  0.0  1.0  1.0  1.0 (6)
 
New Zealand
Goal Kickers: B. Miller 3, B. Clark 3, S. McKenzie 2, W. Dickinson, J. Kusel, A. Howison
Best Players: T. Tipene-Thomas, A. Howison, M. Boyce, A. Christensen, D. Rattenbury, J. Kusel
Fiji
Goal Kicker: I. Qiolevu
Best Players: J. Vunitabua, J. Macanawai, L. Maiqereqere, J. Vateitei, A. Lewanavanua, I. Qiolevu
 
Crowd About 200 at Linenhouse Centre,Seaford
