NZ Hawks smash Fiji at Seaford
Wednesday, August 09 2017 @ 06:51 PM ACST
Contributed by: WFN Administrator
Thanks to Michael Robinson for the following report.
After promising results in Round 1 this match promised a lot. Unfortunately for the couple of hundred school kids who turned up to Linenhouse Centre (St Kilda’s AFL Training Base) in Seaford it was a dominant performance by the Hawks all over the ground.
Fiji threw everything at New Zealand but in the end the Kiwi's bigger bodies were just too much for Fijian team. Isimeli Qiolevu provided Fiji’s only highlight kicking their only score a goal just before half time.
|
Linen House - Men's Division 1 - New Zealand vs Fiji
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Final
|NZ
|2.3
|5.5
|7.9
|11.10 (76)
|Fiji
|0.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0 (6)