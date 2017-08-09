Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, August 09 2017 @ 07:43 PM ACST

Ladders after Round 2 of IC17

Wednesday, August 09 2017 @ 05:03 PM ACST

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

Below are the ladders after Round 2 of the 2017 AFL International Cup.

The top 2 in Men's Division 1 after Round 4 go through to the Division 1 Grand Final.

The top 2 in each pool of Men's Division 2 after Round 3 play sem-finals to go through to the Division 2 Grand Final. 

The top 2 in each pool of the Women's Division after Round 3 play sem-finals to go through to the Women's Grand Final. 

In Men's Div 1 it's looking like 4 countries (New Zealand, Ireland, USA and PNG) are likely to fill the coveted top 2 spots to play in the Grand Final, while in Div 2 the pools already look sorted, with China, Croatia, Germany and Japan the probable semi-finalists, whilst in the Women's Canada, Great Britain, Ireland and USA are likely semi-finalists (PNG are also a chance play would probably have to defeat the powerful, undefeated Ireland). 

Read on for the ladders.

2017 AFL International Cup Ladders - completion of Round 2 (Wednesday August 9th)
Men's Division 1
Pos Team W L %
1 New Zealand 2 0 393
2 Ireland 2 0 273
3 ﻿USA 2 0 260
4 ﻿PNG 1 1 150
5 Great Britain 1 1 136
6 Fiji 1 1 96
7 Canada 1 1 92
8 Nauru 0 2 42
9 South Africa 0 2 35
10 France 0 2 18
Men's Division 2 - Pool 1
Pos Team W L %
1 ﻿China 2 0 117
2 ﻿Croatia 1 1 237
3 Indonesia 1 1 55
4 Sri Lanka 0 2 60

 

Men's Division 2 - Pool 2
Pos Team W L %
1 Germany 2 0 1308
2 ﻿Japan 2 0 744
3 Pakistan 0 2 16
4 India 0 2 6

 

 
Women's - Pool 1
Pos Team W L %
1 Canada 2 0 1347
2 ﻿Great Britain 2 0 729
3 ﻿Fiji 0 2 80
4 Pakistan 0 2 0

 

Women's - Pool 2
Pos Team W L %
1 Ireland 2 0 1338
2 ﻿PNG 1 1 167
3 ﻿USA 1 1 82
4 Europe Crusaders 0 2 0

 

 

 

Ladders after Round 2 of IC17 | 3 comments
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.
Ladders after Round 2 of IC17
Authored by: WFN Administrator on Wednesday, August 09 2017 @ 06:06 PM ACST

NZ and Ireland are yet to play. And one them has to lose that. Pivotal match will be USA v PNG. USA win and they are likely to go 4-0. If PNG win then USA, PNG and the loser of NZ/Ire are all likely to be 3-1. Fiji could also be 3-1. Percentage in that case will be the key. There are other scenarios that could still play out for the teams that are 1-1 as well, so a long way from over.

Ladders after Round 2 of IC17
Authored by: Brett Northey on Wednesday, August 09 2017 @ 06:47 PM ACST

Fair point, I didn't actually read through the draw again. I've made an edit, adding PNG into the mix again (I had been thinking it would need 4 out of 4 to qualify, but the way the matches have fallen yes 3 and good % may be enough). Yes Fiji and others are still a chance but I'm saying Fiji are unlikely to beat South Africa and Great Britain and have a good enough %. But yes, it's possible. If Fiji can do that then wow, how good are NZ who beat them today 76 to 6 (21 scoring shots to 1). NZ are looking awesome.

---
Brett Northey - Co-founder and Chief Editor of WFN

Ladders after Round 2 of IC17
Authored by: Michael Christiansen on Wednesday, August 09 2017 @ 07:02 PM ACST

I'm putting my house on the Kiwis.....I'mean Hawks....but yes, massive matches in Rnd 3 USA v PNG, and GB need to pull out a minor miracle to topple Ireland. Certainly expect NZ to be too good for Canada. The question might be more, in the Ireland and NZ matches - might be more about who protects their percentage the most.

But then rnd 4 that Ire v NZ is huge. May well be a play off for a GF spot? Perhaps more for Ireland than NZ. If the USA sneak to 4-0, or US and PNG are 3-1 with good % then the Irish won't want to slip up. NZ I suspect will be less vulnerable.

