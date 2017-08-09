Ladders after Round 2 of IC17

Below are the ladders after Round 2 of the 2017 AFL International Cup.

The top 2 in Men's Division 1 after Round 4 go through to the Division 1 Grand Final.

The top 2 in each pool of Men's Division 2 after Round 3 play sem-finals to go through to the Division 2 Grand Final.

The top 2 in each pool of the Women's Division after Round 3 play sem-finals to go through to the Women's Grand Final.

In Men's Div 1 it's looking like 4 countries (New Zealand, Ireland, USA and PNG) are likely to fill the coveted top 2 spots to play in the Grand Final, while in Div 2 the pools already look sorted, with China, Croatia, Germany and Japan the probable semi-finalists, whilst in the Women's Canada, Great Britain, Ireland and USA are likely semi-finalists (PNG are also a chance play would probably have to defeat the powerful, undefeated Ireland).

Read on for the ladders.