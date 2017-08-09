Canada's matches to be covered live on CBC

AFL Canada have announced that their matches will be covered live by CBC (their local equivalent of Australia's ABC).

We believe the coverage will only be accessible from within Canada (and presumably IP addresses that appear to come from there...)

Click here for the full announcement. An excerpt follows:

All ten men’s and women’s Team Canada matches will be available live on cbcsports.ca and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android

CBC Sports today announced a broadcast partnership agreement with AFL Canada to stream all ten International Cup games played by the Canadian National AFL Women’s team, the Northern Lights and the Canadian National AFL Men’s team, Northwind.

The International Cup runs August 5-19 in Melbourne Australia, with the Grand Final’s for both the Women’s and Men’s competitions to be curtain raisers to AFL matches at Etihad stadium and the Melbourne Cricket Ground respectively.



All Northern Lights and Northwind matches will be live streamed and made available on demand at CBCSports.ca, as well as via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices within Canada.



"We are pleased to work with AFL Canada and provide coverage to Canadians of the National teams’ participation in the International Cup through our digital platforms," said Greg Stremlaw, executive director, CBC Sports, and general manager, Olympics. “Canada has a passionate sports fan base which includes unique sports such as Australian rules football. As the public broadcaster we are happy to be able to offer a direct connection to the sport for all Canadian fans.”

"Canada’s first and fifth placing at the last instalment of the International Cup in 2014 has generated a sharp spike in interest in our National Teams and we look forward to following our teams progress in 2017 and having CBC Sports help share the games with new and existing audiences across the country," said Lachlan Griffiths, president, AFL Canada.



CBCSports.ca Live Stream Schedule:

· AFL Canada Northern Lights v Fiji Vonu, Saturday August 5 (8:30 p.m. ET)

· AFL Canada Northwind v USA Revolution, Saturday August 5 (11 p.m .ET)

· AFL Canada Northern Lights v Pakistan, Tuesday August 8 (8:45 p.m. ET)

· AFL Canada Northwind v Great Britain Bulldogs, Tuesday August 8 (10:30 p.m. ET)

· AFL Canada Northwind v New Zealand Hawks, Friday August 11 (10:00 p.m. ET)

· AFL Canada Northern Lights v Great Britain Swans, Saturday August 12 (10:00 p.m. ET)

· AFL Canada Northwind v Nauru Chiefs, Monday August 14 (6:45 p.m. ET)

· AFL Canada Northern Lights v TBD, Monday August 14 (TBD p.m. ET) – Semifinal

· AFL Canada Northwind v TBD, TBD (TBD p.m. ET) - Final

· AFL Canada Northern Lights, TBD (TBD p.m. ET) - Final



