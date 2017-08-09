Croatia bring Garudas back to earth at Eltham College

The outer North-Eastern Melbourne suburb of Research – home to Eltham College – played host to a key Division 2 battle. Indonesia started their IC17 campaign with a stirring victory over debutant Sri Lanka; which was a far cry from their introduction in IC14 with 3 successive thumpings at the hands of Nauru, Fiji and France. Croatia on the other hand – had to overcome a slow start against China and came up just short losing by a solitary point. The Knights clearly hold the advantage in squad height and weight and with an older side there were expected to 'flex their muscles' and - that is pretty well how it eventuated - with a 79 point win against an out gunned Gurudas.

A match report will be inserted here when available - to be provided by students of Eltham College where the visiting teams, school staff and students have had a great day.

Squad Stats Croatia Indonesia Avg Ht cm 185 171 Avg Wt kg 88.3 66.3 Avg age 28.2 23.6

Match Details:

Eltham College 11:45am

Croatia vs Indonesia Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final Croatia 4.2.(26) 8.5.(53) 9.6.(60) 14.7.(91) Indonesia 0.0.(0) 0.0.(0) 1.0.(6) 2.0.(12)

Goal Kickers: Croatia: J. Habljak 6, I. Ivos 5, T. Cvetko, D. Pavkovic , M. Klisanin Indonesia: M. Ria, F. Waruwu Best Players: Croatia: J. Habljak, I. Ivos, T. Cvetko, J. Dolezal, D. Pavkovic Indonesia:M. Latuperissa, Y. Alberta, T. Santoso, F. Waruwu, H. Hariyanto, R. Ze Bua