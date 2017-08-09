Translate

Wednesday 09-Aug
Saturday 12-Aug -
Sunday 13-Aug
Tuesday 15-Aug
Friday 18-Aug
Saturday 19-Aug

Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, August 09 2017 @ 07:43 PM ACST

Croatia bring Garudas back to earth at Eltham College

Wednesday, August 09 2017 @ 02:38 PM ACST

International Cup 2017

The outer North-Eastern Melbourne suburb of Research – home to Eltham College – played host to a key Division 2 battle. Indonesia started their IC17 campaign with a stirring victory over debutant Sri Lanka; which was a far cry from their introduction in IC14 with 3 successive thumpings at the hands of Nauru, Fiji and France. Croatia on the other hand – had to overcome a slow start against China and came up just short losing by a solitary point. The Knights clearly hold the advantage in squad height and weight and with an older side there were expected to 'flex their muscles' and - that is pretty well how it eventuated - with a 79 point win against an out gunned Gurudas.


A match report will be inserted here when available - to be provided by students of Eltham College where the visiting teams, school staff and students have had a great day.

Squad Stats
Croatia Indonesia
Avg Ht cm185171
Avg Wt kg88.366.3
Avg age28.223.6

Match Details:

Eltham College 11:45am
 Croatia vs Indonesia
Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final
Croatia 4.2.(26) 8.5.(53) 9.6.(60) 14.7.(91)
Indonesia 0.0.(0) 0.0.(0) 1.0.(6) 2.0.(12)

Goal Kickers:
Croatia: J. Habljak 6, I. Ivos 5, T. Cvetko, D. Pavkovic , M. Klisanin
Indonesia: M. Ria, F. Waruwu

Best Players:
Croatia: J. Habljak, I. Ivos, T. Cvetko, J. Dolezal, D. Pavkovic
Indonesia:M. Latuperissa, Y. Alberta, T. Santoso, F. Waruwu, H. Hariyanto, R. Ze Bua

