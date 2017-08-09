Croatia bring Garudas back to earth at Eltham College
Wednesday, August 09 2017 @ 02:38 PM ACST
The outer North-Eastern Melbourne suburb of Research – home to Eltham College – played host to a key Division 2 battle. Indonesia started their IC17 campaign with a stirring victory over debutant Sri Lanka; which was a far cry from their introduction in IC14 with 3 successive thumpings at the hands of Nauru, Fiji and France. Croatia on the other hand – had to overcome a slow start against China and came up just short losing by a solitary point. The Knights clearly hold the advantage in squad height and weight and with an older side there were expected to 'flex their muscles' and - that is pretty well how it eventuated - with a 79 point win against an out gunned Gurudas.
|Squad Stats
|Croatia
|Indonesia
|Avg Ht cm
|185
|171
|Avg Wt kg
|88.3
|66.3
|Avg age
|28.2
|23.6
Match Details:
|Eltham College 11:45am
Croatia vs Indonesia
|Team
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Final
|Croatia
|4.2.(26)
|8.5.(53)
|9.6.(60)
|14.7.(91)
|Indonesia
|0.0.(0)
|0.0.(0)
|1.0.(6)
|2.0.(12)
Goal Kickers: Croatia: J. Habljak 6, I. Ivos 5, T. Cvetko, D. Pavkovic , M. Klisanin Indonesia: M. Ria, F. Waruwu Best Players: Croatia: J. Habljak, I. Ivos, T. Cvetko, J. Dolezal, D. Pavkovic Indonesia:M. Latuperissa, Y. Alberta, T. Santoso, F. Waruwu, H. Hariyanto, R. Ze Bua