WFN Men's World Rankings - Post Round One IC17

Indonesia becomes 22nd Fully Ranked Nation to WFN World Rankings, entering at 14th

Indonesia has become the 22nd Fully Ranked Nation with their First Round Division Two Match against Sri Lanka at the 2017 International Cup, Sunday 6th August.

The Garudas notched up their 8th qualifying game with a win over international newcomer Sri Lanka Lions 7.7 (49) to 3.2 (20). Indonesia gained the maximum 3.00 rating points to join the Ranks at 14th place with 39.58 Rating points.

Indonesia enters the ranks between Germany 13th and Croatia 15th which makes their next IC17 match up with Croatia in Round 2 very interesting. Croatia will be smarting over their 1-point loss to China on Sunday and will be determined to make amends. Indonesia are 1-0 against China, the Garudas victorious at the Inaugural All Asia Championships in 2016, so the Knights could well have another fierce battle on their hands. This match surely is the match of the round in Division 2 on Wednesday.

Read the full story for full up-to-date rankings table.

WFN World Rankings Post Round One.

As predicted there was much movement up and down the ranks, seventeen nations had a change in Rank on day one of the International Cup.

WFN World Rankings 7th August 2017.

Rank Country Pts Prev Matches Change 1. Australia 2. New Zealand 58.09 3 39 +1 3. Ireland 56.98 4 55 +1 4. PNG 54.66 2 35 -2 5. Great Britain 51.38 7 61 +2 6. United States 50.33 8 44 +2 7. Nauru 50.30 5 28 -2 8. South Africa 46.63 6 28 -2 9. Canada 43.97 9 44 - 10. Denmark 43.67 10 47 - 11. Fiji 43.18 13 15 +2 12. Tonga 41.93 11 14 -1 13. Germany 39.65 15 21 +2 14. Indonesia 39.58 Prov 8 - 15. Croatia 37.35 12 9 -3 16. Japan 37.17 16 30 - 17. Peace Team 36.46 17 11 - 18. China 36.32 19 18 +1 19. France 36.09 14 14 -5 20. Sweden 34.18 18 39 -2 21. Finland 27.45 20 18 -1 22. India 23.01 21 17 -1

P1. Pakistan 30.14 6

P2. Indo China34.00 2

P3. Canada B 40.00 1

P4. Sri Lanka 37.00 1

P4 Asia Lions 37.59 1

D Iceland 35.64 6

D Timor Leste 27.40 4