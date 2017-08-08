Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, August 08 2017 @ 05:13 PM ACST

WFN Men's World Rankings - Post Round One IC17

Tuesday, August 08 2017 @ 04:58 PM ACST

International Cup 2017

Indonesia becomes 22nd Fully Ranked Nation to WFN World Rankings, entering at 14th

Indonesia has become the 22nd Fully Ranked Nation with their First Round Division Two Match against Sri Lanka at the 2017 International Cup, Sunday 6th August.

The Garudas notched up their 8th qualifying game with a win over international newcomer Sri Lanka Lions 7.7 (49) to 3.2 (20). Indonesia gained the maximum 3.00 rating points to join the Ranks at 14th place with 39.58 Rating points.

Indonesia enters the ranks between Germany 13th and Croatia 15th which makes their next IC17 match up with Croatia in Round 2 very interesting. Croatia will be smarting over their 1-point loss to China on Sunday and will be determined to make amends. Indonesia are 1-0 against China, the Garudas victorious at the Inaugural All Asia Championships in 2016, so the Knights could well have another fierce battle on their hands. This match surely is the match of the round in Division 2 on Wednesday.

Read the full story for full up-to-date rankings table.

WFN World Rankings Post Round One.

As predicted there was much movement up and down the ranks, seventeen nations had a change in Rank on day one of the International Cup.

WFN World Rankings 7th August 2017.

RankCountryPtsPrevMatchesChange
1.    Australia
2.    New Zealand   58.09           3        39      +1
3.   Ireland             56.98           4        55      +1
4.    PNG                 54.66           2        35      -2
5.   Great Britain   51.38           7        61      +2
6.    United States   50.33           8        44      +2
7.    Nauru              50.30           5        28      -2
8.    South Africa    46.63           6        28      -2
9.    Canada            43.97           9        44      -
10.  Denmark         43.67           10      47      -
11.  Fiji                   43.18           13      15      +2
12.  Tonga              41.93           11      14      -1
13.  Germany         39.65           15      21      +2
14.  Indonesia        39.58           Prov    8      -
15.  Croatia           37.35           12        9      -3
16.  Japan              37.17           16      30      -
17.  Peace Team    36.46           17      11      -
18.  China              36.32           19      18      +1
19.  France             36.09           14      14      -5
20.  Sweden            34.18           18      39      -2
21.  Finland           27.45           20      18      -1
22.  India               23.01           21      17      -1

 

 

 

P1. Pakistan    30.14                     6

P2. Indo China34.00                     2

P3. Canada B   40.00                     1

P4. Sri Lanka  37.00                     1

P4 Asia Lions  37.59                     1

 

D Iceland         35.64                     6

D Timor Leste 27.40                     4       

 

 

