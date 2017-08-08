WFN Women's World Rankings - Post IC17 Round One
Great Britain Latest Nation to be Fully Ranked on WFN Women's World Rankings
The Great Britain Swans have become the 6th and latest nation to be fully ranked on the WFN World Rankings (Women) with their win over international footy newcomer Pakistan on day one of 2017 International Cup.
Great Britain has leapt straight into 3rd Rank with 47.29 Rating Points. This has been as a result of their success since they burst onto the international footy scene in winning the Inaugural Women’s European Championships in 2016 with two wins and a draw against Ireland.
Read on for the full table.
WFN World Rankings (Women) Post Round One IC17
Fully Ranked Sides
|Rank
|Side
|Pts
|Previous
|Matches
|Change
|1.
|Australia
|2.
|Canada
|53.38
|2
|15
|-
|3.
|Great Britain
|47.29
|Prov
|8
|+4
|4.
|Ireland
|46.67
|4
|18
|-
|5.
|United States
|44.08
|3
|15
|-2
|6.
|Canada Midnight Suns
|42.60
|5
|8
|-1
Provisionally Ranked Sides
|Rank
|Side
|Pts
|Previous
|Matches
|Change
|P1.
|Fiji
|40.50
|P2
|6
|+1
|P2.
|PNG
|36.51
|P4
|5
|+2
|P3.
|European Crusaders
|33.45
|P3
|6
|-
|P4.
|Tonga
|32.50
|P6
|5
|+2
|P5.
|USA Liberty
|31.93
|P7
|5
|+2
|P6.
|Pakistan
|37.79
|-
|1
|-
Unranked Dormant Sides
Australian Indigenous and Multicultural, 33.29 points, 4 matches
Note: Fiji and European Crusaders will become Fully Ranked Round Three IC17, PNG after round 4.