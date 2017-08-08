Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, August 08 2017 @ 08:23 PM ACST

WFN Women's World Rankings - Post IC17 Round One

Tuesday, August 08 2017 @ 04:32 PM ACST

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

 Great Britain Latest Nation to be Fully Ranked on WFN Women's World Rankings

The Great Britain Swans have become the 6th and latest nation to be fully ranked on the WFN World Rankings (Women) with their win over international footy newcomer Pakistan on day one of 2017 International Cup.

Great Britain has leapt straight into 3rd Rank with 47.29 Rating Points. This has been as a result of their success since they burst onto the international footy scene in winning the Inaugural Women’s European Championships in 2016 with two wins and a draw against Ireland.

Read on for the full table.

WFN World Rankings (Women) Post Round One IC17

Fully Ranked Sides

RankSidePtsPreviousMatchesChange
1. Australia
2. Canada           53.38        2       15     -
3. Great Britain   47.29        Prov 8       +4
4. Ireland            46.67        4       18     -
5. United States  44.08        3       15     -2
6. Canada Midnight Suns  42.60        5       8       -1

Provisionally Ranked Sides

RankSidePtsPreviousMatchesChange
P1. Fiji                  40.50        P2    6       +1
P2. PNG              36.51         P4    5       +2
P3. European Crusaders           33.45        P3    6       -
P4. Tonga            32.50        P6    5       +2
P5. USA Liberty   31.93         P7    5       +2
P6. Pakistan         37.79        -       1       -

Unranked Dormant Sides

Australian Indigenous and Multicultural, 33.29 points, 4 matches

Note: Fiji and European Crusaders will become Fully Ranked Round Three IC17, PNG after round 4.

