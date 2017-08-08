WFN Women's World Rankings - Post IC17 Round One

Great Britain Latest Nation to be Fully Ranked on WFN Women's World Rankings

The Great Britain Swans have become the 6th and latest nation to be fully ranked on the WFN World Rankings (Women) with their win over international footy newcomer Pakistan on day one of 2017 International Cup.

Great Britain has leapt straight into 3rd Rank with 47.29 Rating Points. This has been as a result of their success since they burst onto the international footy scene in winning the Inaugural Women’s European Championships in 2016 with two wins and a draw against Ireland.

Read on for the full table.

WFN World Rankings (Women) Post Round One IC17

Fully Ranked Sides

Rank Side Pts Previous Matches Change 1. Australia 2. Canada 53.38 2 15 - 3. Great Britain 47.29 Prov 8 +4 4. Ireland 46.67 4 18 - 5. United States 44.08 3 15 -2 6. Canada Midnight Suns 42.60 5 8 -1

Provisionally Ranked Sides

Rank Side Pts Previous Matches Change P1. Fiji 40.50 P2 6 +1 P2. PNG 36.51 P4 5 +2 P3. European Crusaders 33.45 P3 6 - P4. Tonga 32.50 P6 5 +2 P5. USA Liberty 31.93 P7 5 +2 P6. Pakistan 37.79 - 1 -

Unranked Dormant Sides

Australian Indigenous and Multicultural, 33.29 points, 4 matches

Note: Fiji and European Crusaders will become Fully Ranked Round Three IC17, PNG after round 4.