Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, August 08 2017 @ 05:13 PM ACST

Venues for 2017 International Rules Series announced

Tuesday, August 08 2017 @ 03:25 PM ACST

Contributed by:

International Rules

The 2017 edition of the International Rules Series has had its dates and venues confirmed -- the first test match between Australia and Ireland will be held on Sunday, November 12th at Adelaide Oval, while the second game will be held at Subiaco Oval in Perth on Saturday, November 18th.

While the past two international rules series were one-off test matches, the 2017 edition will have two games once again. Ireland will be looking to defend their flag after claiming the Cormac McAllen Trophy in a narrow win over Australia at Dublin’s Croke Park in 2015.

It will be the first test match to be held at the Adelaide Oval, although nearby Football Park did host the event three separate times during its time as an AFL venue, most recently in 2001.

It could turn out to be a suitable farewell for Subiaco Oval, which has hosted the International Rules Series four previous times, including in 2014. The longtime home of Aussie rules football in Perth will presumably be demolished once the new Perth Stadium facility at Burswood is opened for the 2018 AFL season.

The teams will once again be comprised of the All-Australian squad on one side, while the visitors from Ireland will be selecting from a pool of about 40 Gaelic footballers, according to list manager Joe Kernan. As announced previously, Australia will be coached by Chris Scott, premiership-winning coach of the Geelong Football Club. The official teams are expected to be announced within the next month or so.
 

