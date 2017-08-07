Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Monday, August 07 2017 @ 02:57 PM ACST

Red Dragons hold off gallant Knights

Monday, August 07 2017 @ 11:57 AM ACST

International Cup 2017

China Red Dragons hold Off The Croatian Knighs by Just One Point

Sounds a little like a medieval legendary story that headline doesn't it?

And a fierce battle the match turned out to be, fought out, in close and fast and furious for four quarters.

The Dragons were the quicker of the two protagonists, the Knights bigger and stronger in the tussles.

Big Josip Habljak in ruck gave the kniights first use of the ball repeatedly but the Dragons were able get to the loose ball more often.

I think the final scores 7.3 (45) China to Croatia 6.8 (44) the Knights inaccuracy in front of goal tells much of the story. Possibly Croatia's lack of experience playing 18-a-side footy on full sized ovals played a part as a number of their set shots on goal seemed to be from a bit too far out. Although a couple of Dragons goals were long bombs over the heads of defending Knights and luckily bounced through for majors.

The last quarter was a terrific battle with both teams scoring goals but China's speed and tenacity finally held off the Knights by one point.

  1/4 1/2 3/4 Final
 Croatia  0.1 (1)  2.3 (15)  3.7 (25)  6.8 （44）
 China  2.1 (13)  4.2 (26)  5.3 (33)  7.3 （45）

Best for China 

S. Chen, S. Kia Chen, B. Chueng, J Chuang, C.Yu.

Goal Kickers: S. Chen 2, C. Yu, J Zheng, H.Lin, Z.Chen, D.Wie 1.

Croatia Best:

J. Dolezal, J.Kravar, F.Tonkovik, T.Cvetko, J.Habljak, I.Ivos

Goal Kickers: I. Ivos 2, T.Cvetko, B. Bencic, M. Jurmanovic, D Pavkovic

China climbed one place to 18th Rank whilst Croatia slipped to 15th on WFN World Rankings.

