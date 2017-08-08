Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

Site Events

Wednesday 09-Aug
Saturday 12-Aug -
Sunday 13-Aug
Tuesday 15-Aug
Friday 18-Aug
Saturday 19-Aug

Older Stories

Sunday 06-Aug


Saturday 05-Aug


Friday 04-Aug


Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, August 08 2017 @ 01:32 AM ACST

Round 1 Goal of the Day...... Sri Lanka's first international goal

Tuesday, August 08 2017 @ 12:12 AM ACST

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

 

 

The beauty of the International Cup is on many levels. The debut appearances of new nations joining the IC family is one of those. And when winning might not be the most likely outcome - there is still great joy to be had in the moments. For Sri Lanka that moment came at the 14 minute mark of the 2nd quarter - trailing badly to the Indonesia Garudas, 5.2.32 to 0.1.1 and desperately needing a spark.

When deep forward a player tackles his opponent and suspects he's got him cold - to hear the whistle and see the umpire call in the affirmative - to know that you'll have a shot at goal.....that scenario played out for Ramanushan Gowriswaran on Sunday morning on the Western Oval early game.

Then go back, line up, the hope to snag this one - because - you know just how much this means as you represent your nation proudly.....

 

....ball drop....sweet connection.....and party time.....

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Round 1 Goal of the Day...... Sri Lanka's first international goal | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 33

Poll

IC17 Division 1 Men's

1/1: Who wins IC17 Division 1?

PNG 31.00%
Ireland 19.00%
NZ 17.00%
South Africa 5.00%
Canada 5.00%
Nauru 6.00%
USA 11.00%
Great Britain 3.50%
Fiji 2.00%
France 0.50%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 200 voters | 0 comments
IC17 Division 2 Mens

1/1: Who wins IC17 Division 2?

China 3.52%
Croatia 32.39%
Germany 21.83%
India 8.45%
Indonesia 2.82%
Japan 17.61%
Pakistan 7.75%
Sri Lanka 5.63%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 142 voters | 0 comments
IC17 Women's

1/1: Who wins the IC17 Women's Competition?

Canada Northern Lights 36.23%
Ireland Banshees 28.26%
USA Freedom 13.04%
Fiji Vonu 2.90%
Great Britain Swans 7.97%
PNG Flames 5.07%
Pakistan Dragoons 1.45%
European Crusaders 5.07%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 138 voters | 0 comments

What's New

Stories

22 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.19 seconds 