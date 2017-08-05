Demons v Lions In Grand Final – AFL London Saturday, August 05 2017 @ 10:39 AM ACST Contributed by:



All is set for grand final day in London with all matches set to be played this Saturday at Clapham Common. Whilst it is a great day for all clubs in all grades, most interest will centre on the Premiership Division decider between the Wandsworth Demons and the North London Lions.



The Demons were the first team into the Grand Final when they downed the West London Wildcats two weeks ago, but the Lions found their way into the decider when they downed the Wildcats in a low scoring Preliminary Final, running out 36 point winners: the Lions 6 15 51 defeating the Wildcats 2 3 15. It was a surprise straight sets exit for the Wildcats, a team which had for most of the season been neck and neck with flag favourites, the Demons.

In fact, the perseverance of the North London Lions is eerily similar to their efforts in 2015 to down the Wildcats and win the premiership from third place – taking out the Demons in the Preliminary Final en route. Their finish to the 2017 season has a similar feel to it and they would certainly believe they can take the title. They can use their own form in 2015 as proof, or even look at the Western Bulldogs last year in the AFL who played their four best games of the year at final time and won the flag from seventh place.



The Demons will no doubt be looking over their shoulders and preparing well for their encounter with the Lions.



The big day of footy in London will feature:



Social Grand Final (9.30am) – South London Demons v North London Lions

Women’s Conference GF (11.00am) – Clapham Demons v West London Wildcats

Conference Division GF (12.30pm) – Clapham Demons v Shepherds Bush Raiders

Women’s Premiership GF (2.20pm) – Wandsworth Demons v South East London Giants

Premiership Division GF (4.00pm) – Wandsworth Demons v North London Lions



It is sure to be a huge day for AFL London, clubs, players and fans as the 2017 season comes to an exciting and rewarding finish.

