Player Profile IC17 – Zuber Baig (Team India – Men’s)

1. Where is home and who is your home club?

Hi !!! My name is Zuber Baig. Yes, I am from Mumbai, Maharashtra - that's in India - and my favourite club back in India is the Maharashtra Giants.

2. How many years have you been involved in Australian Rules football?

So I have started in 2012, then I represented my state team - Maharashtra Giants - in 2013 and in 2014 I was shortlisted for the AFL India team for IC14. I am glad again to be a part of team in IC17 as well.

3. What is your favourite or best playing position?

My favourite position is Full-Forward (because I love scoring goals) back in India but now I am playing as a back pocket this time in IC17.

4. How will your team go at IC17?

The team is very confident and are ready to chase every opponent in IC17. We are more excited about the game and positive to be on top of the table.

5. Which AFL club do you follow, if any?

I follow the Richmond Tiger the most because I love Trent Cotchin (#9) and Dustin Martin (#4) a lot.

6. Do you have anything else you would want to achieve or gain from the IC17?

It’s always a good learning experience every time you play in IC17 and to go back home pass the message to every player in India.