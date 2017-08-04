Translate

Friday, August 04 2017 @ 07:32 AM ACST

Scottish Finalists Ready to Rumble

Friday, August 04 2017 @ 06:37 AM ACST

Contributed by:

Europe
The home and away season in the Scottish SARFL competition is now done with the Greater Glasgow Giants, Kingdom Kangaroos and Edinburgh Bloods to take part. An unlucky Glasgow Sharks will look on wondering what might have been.

The final match of the round matches took place last weekend with the Glasgow Sharks hammering the Edinburgh Bloods. The final score saw the Sharks 134 defeat the Bloods 63 to at least have a positive end to an otherwise frustrating season. In the end, the Sharks finished with two big wins for the season (they also hammered another finals aspirant – the Kingdom Kangaroos – by 73 points earlier in the season).

Of their four losses, three were by less than a goal. They lost both local Glasgow derbies against the Giants by less than a goal (98 to 94 and 66 to 63). They also lost their other encounter with the Bloods by just two points (75 to 73). It begs the question – what if the Sharks had had just an ounce more luck? They would almost certainly have played in the finals, and if all three results had gone their way they would have topped the ladder and likely been flag favourites. Sometimes footy can be cruel, and the Sharks can certainly attest to that.

Quite apart from the bold facts of 2017, one thing must be in that back of everyone’s minds for next year – "Beware the Shark" – as they now have both the talent to compete combined with the drive to seek retribution. That can be a powerful combination.

So now the finals series begins on August 12th with the Edinburgh Bloods to take on the Kingdom Kangaroos for the right to meet the Greater Glasgow Giants in the Grand Final on August 19th. Both have beaten each other this season and both have beaten the Giants in recent weeks, making this one very even premiership race. It would take a very high quality crystal ball to predict results.

And, on the sidelines will be the circling sharks just waiting for 2018.


