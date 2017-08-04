Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, August 04 2017 @ 02:44 AM ACST

Tyne Tees Cup 2017 & AFLCNE Select Team

Thursday, August 03 2017 @ 09:37 PM ACST

Contributed by:

Europe
As the Manchester Mozzies shake themselves back to reality after having won their fourth flag in a row, other events have been or will be occurring across the AFLCNE. Whilst the premiership season is done, the Tyne Tees Tigers have another ace up their sleeve with the Tyne Tees Cup in September. Also, in the lead-up to Grand Final day, the inaugural AFLCNE team was announced.

The Tyne Tees Tigers’ annual Tyne Tees Cup will be held again this year at the Gosforth Sports Association fields in Newcastle. The event has become increasingly popular since its inception and now has a healthy interest not just from teams within the AFLCNE but also from Scotland. Confirmed teams will be announced closer to the date, but it is hoped that there will be a healthy representation in both men’s and women’s divisions.

For details you can contact the Tyne Tees Tigers via their website at: https://www.tyneteestigers.co.uk/ or track then via Facebook or Twitter.

This year the AFLCNE introduced an new recognition for the league’s best players with the AFLCNE Select 2017 team of the season. As described on the league’s Facebook page, “as we build up to the 2017 AFLCNE Plate final and 2017 AFLCNE Grand Final on Saturday [last weekend] we proudly announce our inaugural AFLCNE Select team.”

“Decided by polling all AFLCNE coaches and using average umpires votes per game from the regular season as a tie breaker. Featuring players from every team in the league. Congratulations to all.”

The award is due recognition for player efforts across the 2017 season and will likely be a very close mirror image of the next league representative team, the Northern Storm. The full squad of players, and the teams they are selected from are detailed in the image below.

For the immediate future all eyes will be on the Great Britain teams (Bulldogs and Swans) at the IC17 with players from AFLCNE clubs – Manchester Mozzies, Huddersfield Rams, Sheffield Thunder and Wolverhampton Wolverines representing the nation.


