IC17 Round 2 Live Scores Wednesday, August 09 2017 @ 08:00 AM ACST Contributed by: Live scores updated 1/4 by 1/4 across Round 2 "Schools Round", Wednesday 9th August, 2017 International Cup hosted by schools across Melbourne and Ballarat, Australia. WOMEN St Francis Xavier

(Officer) 10:45am

Canada vs Pakistan Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final Canada Pakistan Peninsular Grammer

(Mt Eliza) 11:45am

Fiji vs Great Britain Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final Fiji GB St Patrick's

(Ballarat) 10:45am

Ireland vs European Crus. Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final Ireland Europe Crusaders Wesley College

(Glen Waverley) 10:45am

USA vs PNG Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final USA PNG MEN DIVISION 1 Mount Clear

(Ballarat) 12:30pm

PNG vs Nauru Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final PNG Nauru St Patrick's

(Ballarat) 12:30pm

Ireland vs France Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final Ireland France Linen House

(Seaford)

12:30pm

New Zealand vs Fiji Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final NZ Fiji Wesley College

(Glen Waverley) 12:30pm

South Africa vs USA Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final South Africa USA St Francis Xavier

(Officer) 12:30pm

Canada vs Great Britain Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final Canada GB MEN DIVISION 2 Mentone Grammar

(Keysborough) 10:45am

China vs Sri Lanka Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final China Sri Lanka Mount Clear

(Ballarat) 10:45am

Pakistan vs Japan Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final Pakistan Japan Eltham College

(Research) 11:45am

Croatia vs Indonesia Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final Croatia Indonesia Mentone Grammar

(Keysborough) 12:30pm

India vs Germany Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final India Germany Share













What's Related More by Brett Northey

More from International Cup 2017 Story Options Printable Story Format