IC17 Preview: Fiji Vonu
Saturday, August 05 2017 @ 10:27 AM ACST
Contributed by: Dylan Wolfgramm
The Fiji Vonu have the potential to go to the final dance in this years Womens division. The Vonu have been training and preparing for IC17 since the completion of IC14. After a disappointing IC14, the Vonu are out to prove that Fiji here to compete and win the division.
A vast number of players are returning to their second International Cup and therefore will have the experience to lead the team to the final. Ilisapeci Vateitei takes the Captaincy this year after a strong showing of leadership and development over the last three years. Ilisapeci is also the sister of Fiji Tribe superstar Jiuta Vateitei.
Fittest in the squad, very solid and can rove the ball all over the field. Looks to lead the team with her hard hits and strong right foot.
The Team
|No
|Name
|DOB
|HT
cm
|WT
kg
|Home club
|1
|Asena NIUMATAIWALU
|24/04/1994
|157
|51
|Lion Raiders
|2
|Matelita TUILEVUKA
|4/08/1995
|159
|65
|Lion Raiders
|3
|Roela RADINIYAVUNI
|7/04/1990
|162
|63
|Central Crows
|4
|Milika TOKAICAKE
|1/03/1998
|169
|65
|Lion Raiders
|5
|Taraivosa Halamehi TUILOMANI
|23/03/1996
|159
|65
|Central Crows
|6
|Atelini DROTINI
|1/09/1994
|156
|64
|Central Crows
|7
|Jenifer GOODSIR
|12/05/1991
|157
|60
|Lion Raiders
|8
|Iliseva RATUDINA
|5/09/1988
|172
|65
|Central Crows
|9
|Paulini KOROWAQA
|10/03/1991
|177
|70
|Central Crows
|10
|Vani SEREVI
|4/08/1997
|157
|65
|Lion Raiders
|11
|Taraivosa TAGIVETAUA
|23/03/1996
|168
|68
|Central Crows
|12
|Salote MATAKIBAU
|2/04/1996
|158
|64
|Lion Raiders
|13
|Lani WOLFGRAMM
|11/08/2000
|165
|70
|Ferntree Gully Eagles
|14
|Litia MATANISIGADRAU
|8/07/1993
|165
|65
|Lion Raiders
|15
|Vasemaca RADINIBUKELEVU
|5/08/1995
|167
|64
|Lion Raiders
|16
|Loata VAKAUSAUSA
|25/08/1994
|158
|65
|Lion Raiders
|17
|Siteri Matana TADRAU
|17/12/1990
|168
|70
|Central Crows
|18
|Sally FONG
|2/02/1996
|159
|65
|Central Crows
|19
|Ilisapeci Viwa VATEITEI
|10/12/1991
|157
|77
|Central Crows
|20
|Milika BALE
|5/12/1992
|169
|67
|Lion Raiders
|21
|Verenaisi CAGINAVANUA
|26/05/1996
|187
|88
|Lion Raiders
|22
|Makitalena LAWEBUKA
|13/08/1997
|178
|65
|Central Crows
|23
|Nesi BARINI
|28/02/1992
|159
|79
|Lion Raiders
|24
|Fuga TAOBA
|30/04/1994
|185
|89
|Lion Raiders
|25
|Sera KAUKIONO
|24/08/1985
|173
|70
|University of Sydney
|26
|Vitalina MIRINI
|7/09/1997
|185
|95
|Lion Raiders
|27
|Kalisi NAKARAWA
|1/04/1986
|174
|98
|Central Crows
|28
|Makereta TUNIDAU
|20/04/1989
|170
|85
|Lion Raiders