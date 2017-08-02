Player Profile IC17 – Tshoboko Moagi (South Africa – Men's)

1. Where is home and who is your home club?

I am from Tembisa [midway between Pretoria and Johannesburg] in South Africa. My home club is Warriors FC in the footyWILD Premier League.

2. How many years have you been involved in Australian Rules football?

I’ve been playing the game since 2008. I got a scholarship in 2011 to spend 6 months playing footy in Tasmania with South Launceston. I’ve played two International Cups and this will be my third International Cup.

3. What is your favourite or best playing position?



I am better suited to the midfield and back line.

4. How will your team go at IC17?

We have a strong team with new faces, everyone is ready to go with their best skills. I think we will get through to the final and also win the cup.

5. Which AFL club do you follow, if any?

I do follow a team in Australia, an it’s the Hawthorn Football Club.

6. Do you have anything else you would want to achieve or gain from the IC17?

It will be an exciting thing to see the AFL start scouting from the international teams to play in the AFL.