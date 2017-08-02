Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

Site Events

Saturday 05-Aug
Sunday 06-Aug
Wednesday 09-Aug
Saturday 12-Aug
Tuesday 15-Aug
Friday 18-Aug
Saturday 19-Aug

Older Stories

Friday 28-Jul


Thursday 27-Jul


Wednesday 26-Jul


Tuesday 25-Jul


Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, August 02 2017 @ 09:19 AM ACST

Player Profile IC17 – Tshoboko Moagi (South Africa – Men's)

Wednesday, August 02 2017 @ 05:34 AM ACST

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

1.       Where is home and who is your home club?

I am from Tembisa [midway between Pretoria and Johannesburg] in South Africa. My home club is Warriors FC in the footyWILD Premier League.

 

2.       How many years have you been involved in Australian Rules football?

I’ve been playing the game since 2008. I got a scholarship in 2011 to spend 6 months playing footy in Tasmania with South Launceston. I’ve played two International Cups and this will be my third International Cup. 

 3.       What is your favourite or best playing position?

I am better suited to the midfield and back line.

 

2.      4.  How will your team go at IC17?

We have a strong team with new faces, everyone is ready to go with their best skills. I think we will get through to the final and also win the cup.

 

3.      5.  Which AFL club do you follow, if any?

I do follow a team in Australia, an it’s the Hawthorn Football Club.

 

4.       6. Do you have anything else you would want to achieve or gain from the IC17?

It will be an exciting thing to see the AFL start scouting from the international teams to play in the AFL.

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Player Profile IC17 – Tshoboko Moagi (South Africa – Men's) | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 27

Poll

IC17 Division 1 Men's

Who wins IC17 Division 1?

  •  PNG
  •  Ireland
  •  NZ
  •  South Africa
  •  Canada
  •  Nauru
  •  USA
  •  Great Britain
  •  Fiji
  •  France

Results
Other polls | 155 voters | 0 comments
IC17 Division 2 Mens

Who wins IC17 Division 2?

  •  China
  •  Croatia
  •  Germany
  •  India
  •  Indonesia
  •  Japan
  •  Pakistan
  •  Sri Lanka

Results
Other polls | 106 voters | 0 comments
IC17 Women's

Who wins the IC17 Women's Competition?

  •  Canada Northern Lights
  •  Ireland Banshees
  •  USA Freedom
  •  Fiji Vonu
  •  Great Britain Swans
  •  PNG Flames
  •  Pakistan Dragoons
  •  European Crusaders

Results
Other polls | 105 voters | 0 comments

What's New

Stories

8 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.19 seconds 