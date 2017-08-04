WFN World Ranking Predictions - Round1 Div2 and Women's

Cam Holmes takes a look at the Rankings headed into IC17 and how they suggest the matches will pan out in Division 2

International Cup 2017 & World Footy News World Rankings

Division 2 WFN World Ranking Predictions Round 1

Round 1, Match 1: Indonesia Provisional (36.58) v. Sri Lanka Provisional (40.00 Starting Points). Indonesia contested IC14 with 1-4 record, the win being against India, and won the Inaugural All Asia Championships in 2016 with wins over China and Team IndoChina whereas Sri Lanka are making their debut in International footy. Although Sri Lanka is “higher” rated, Indonesia should prevail and will enter the Rankings in 14th place with 39.58 rating points. (no debutante nation has won first match on debut)

Round 1, Match 2: Pakistan Provisional (32.35) v. Germany 15th (37.44) rating gap 5.09, Germany has a 7-13 international record all matches against European nations, whilst Pakistan is 1-4 with the win over India at IC14.

The Ranking Scheme predicts that higher ranked nations will win more often than not, Germany will climb above France but stay at 15th place courtesy of Indonesia entering the ranks. A Pakistan win would push Germany down to 18th place and Pakistan one game away from Full Ranking.

Round 1, Match 3: Croatia 12th (40.35) v. China 19th (33.32) rating gap 7.03, The Knights are making their IC debut and are 4-4 at 18-a-side whilst China have a 5-13 international record. Croatia will creep a little closer to Tonga (+/-0.89 points exchanged) but slip to 13th (curtesy of Indonesia entering the ranks) with a win and China likewise slipping one place to 20th (Indonesia again). However, if China kicks the odds they will rise above Sweden and Croatia will fall to between China and Sweden.

Round 1, Match 4: Japan 16th (37.17) v. India 21st (23.01) rating gap 14.16, therefore no points exchange and no movement in Rank except Indonesia effect so Japan down to 17th and India to 22nd.

Women’s Division WFN World Ranking Predictions for Round 1.

Welcome to the International Cup, Great Britain Swans, European Crusaders and Pakistan Dragoons and welcome back PNG Flames

Round 1, Match 1: Great Britain #1 Provisional (44.94) v. Pakistan International Debut (40.00 starting points)

The Swans will become Fully Ranked in 4th place with 46.46 rating points if history and the Ranking Scheme holds true. If Pakistan pulls off biggest upset of the day the Swans would enter at 6th place only.

Round 1, Match 2: Canada 2nd (53.38) v. Fiji #2 provisional (40.50) rating gap > 10.00 so no advantage gained by the Northern Lights nor any loss of points by Fiji. A Vonu upset would see Canada lose 3.00 rating points but remain in 2nd Place.

Round 1, Match 3: Papua New Guinea #4 Provisional (33.51) v. European Crusaders #3 provisional (36.67)

Rating gap 3.16, Very interesting match as Ranking Scheme says higher ranked nations will win more often than not. Could this match be one of the “nots”ω The Crusaders are a “mixed’” team but most have played together at Inaugural Women’s European Championships in 2016 and the Flames are returning to the IC after a hiatus.

As both nations are provisional a Crusaders win will see them creep closer the Vonu, However, if the Flames win (+/-3.00 points exchanged) a swap in position will take place. Both nations will be eager to retain/gain as many rating points as possible because they will both enter the Full Ranks before the end of the IC competition.

Round 1, Match 4: Ireland 4th (43.62) v. United States 3rd (47.08) only met once before at IC11 with Ireland the winner, a repeat will see the Banshees jump to 3rd and Freedom slip to 5th. Ranking Scheme ‘rules’ Freedom retains 2nd Place and Ireland slide to 6th.

All in all a very exciting round with plenty of rating points being exchanged and considerable movement up and down the Ranks.