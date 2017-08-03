Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

Site Events

Saturday 05-Aug
Sunday 06-Aug
Wednesday 09-Aug
Saturday 12-Aug -
Sunday 13-Aug
Tuesday 15-Aug
Friday 18-Aug
Saturday 19-Aug

Older Stories

Monday 31-Jul


Sunday 30-Jul


Saturday 29-Jul


Friday 28-Jul


Thursday 27-Jul


Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, August 03 2017 @ 09:06 PM ACST

WFN World Ranking Predictions - Round 1 Division 1

Thursday, August 03 2017 @ 03:19 PM ACST

Contributed by:

Views: 152

International Cup 2017

International Cup 2017 & World Footy News World Rankings

Two new Nations will become fully ranked on WFN World Rankings in the Round one of IC17.

Indonesia’s Garudas and Great Britain’s Swans both play their eighth qualifying International match in Round 1 at this year’s International Cup.

Indonesia will become the 22nd nation to be fully ranked on WFN World Rankings when they play International Footy newcomer Sri Lanka on day one of the IC and if they win as expected will slot into 14th place behind Croatia.

Great Britain will likewise become the 6th nation to be fully ranked on WFN World Rankings (Women) when they tackle Pakistan “Dragoons” in the very first match of the competition on Sunday 6th August. The Swans have proven to be a revelation since bursting onto the International Footy scene, twice defeating and drawing once with Ireland to win the Inaugural Women’s European Championships in 2016. A Swans win over Pakistan will see them enter the ranks (briefly) in 3rd place behind Canada. Further matches during the day will probably see them end the day in 4th or 5th place.

WFN World Ranking Predictions for Round One:

Unlike IC14 where almost all of the opening Round matches were those where the rating gap exceeded 10.00 rating points (when rating gap exceeds 10.00 points no advantage is gained by higher ranked nation and likewise no points are lost by the lower ranked nation) there were little or no points exchanges, and no rises or falls in ranks, all but one of IC17 Round 1 pairings will see points exchanges take place and a number of rises and falls in Rank. Should be a cracker of a round of footy with some close tussles and upsets, pity I’m missing some of the morning’s matches.

Round 1, Match 1: South Africa 6th (49.63 rating points) v. Great Britain 7th (48.38) only previous meeting at IC11 South Africa defeated Great Britain, and if the Lions repeat the dose +/- 2.63 rating points are exchanged and South Africa will jump to 3rd place and the Bulldogs will fall one place to 8th rank. Remember: The Ranking Scheme predicts that higher ranked nations will win more often than not, however, as the rating gap is only 1.25 rating points an upset would see Great Britain rise to 5th and South Africa would fall to eighth.

Round 1, Match 2: Papua New Guinea 2nd (57.66) v. Ireland 4th (53.98). Match up 2-2, who can forget the GF IC14. An Irish victory would see these nations swap places in the ranks (subject to New Zealand v. Nauru result).

Round 1, Match 3: Canada 9th (46.69) v. United States 8th (47.61) Rating gap 0.92, USA has the wood on Canada 14-1 and 3-0 at IC’s. USA win could see them climb to 7th and the Northwind just staying clear of Denmark in 9th. A Canada upset will see a max +/- 3.00 points exchange and a leap to 6th place whilst Revolution falls to 9th place.

Round 1, Match 4: Fiji 13th (40.18) v. France 14th (39.09) Rating gap 1.09, Fiji defeated France in their only match-up at IC11. A Fiji win would see the Tribe climb above Tonga into 12th place and France take a dive to 17th place below Japan. However, a France win will see the Coqs climb to 11th just below Denmark and Fiji fall to 16th place.

Round 1, Match 5: New Zealand 3rd (55.09) v. Nauru 5th (53.30) rating gap 1.79, surprisingly the only meeting of these Pacific Ocean Nations was way back in 1995 at the Arafura Games, New Zealand (Falcons) being victorious. A New Zealand (Hawks) victory would send Nauru down to 7th or eighth, the Hawks remaining in 2nd place. If the Chiefs are victorious a swap of Ranks will occur 5th for 3rd & vv.

Of course, we must remember that all nations currently ranked below France at 14th will fall one place as Indonesia enters the World Ranks as a full member with their first up match v Sri Lanka in Division 2.

We’ll have a look at Division 2 Men and the Ladies Ranking predictions tomorrow.

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

WFN World Ranking Predictions - Round 1 Division 1 | 2 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.
WFN World Ranking Predictions - Round 1 Division 1
Authored by: Rog on Thursday, August 03 2017 @ 03:38 PM ACST

I know where to find all the historical men's results on the website, but is there a location for the women's results?

WFN World Ranking Predictions - Round 1 Division 1
Authored by: Mister Football on Thursday, August 03 2017 @ 04:56 PM ACST

It looks like the AFL used the WFN rankings to work out the draw.

---
Mister Football

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 56

Poll

IC17 Division 1 Men's

Who wins IC17 Division 1?

  •  PNG
  •  Ireland
  •  NZ
  •  South Africa
  •  Canada
  •  Nauru
  •  USA
  •  Great Britain
  •  Fiji
  •  France

Results
Other polls | 177 voters | 0 comments
IC17 Division 2 Mens

Who wins IC17 Division 2?

  •  China
  •  Croatia
  •  Germany
  •  India
  •  Indonesia
  •  Japan
  •  Pakistan
  •  Sri Lanka

Results
Other polls | 118 voters | 0 comments
IC17 Women's

Who wins the IC17 Women's Competition?

  •  Canada Northern Lights
  •  Ireland Banshees
  •  USA Freedom
  •  Fiji Vonu
  •  Great Britain Swans
  •  PNG Flames
  •  Pakistan Dragoons
  •  European Crusaders

Results
Other polls | 115 voters | 0 comments

What's New

Stories

12 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.30 seconds 