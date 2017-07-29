2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 19
Friday, July 28 2017 @ 11:55 AM ACST
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
Round 19 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off tomorrow night at the MCG with Hawthorn hosting Sydney. The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.
In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only). You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.
|MATCH
|DATE
|TIMESLOT
|MATCH
|VENUE
|STATE
|LOCAL TIME
|GMT
|1
|28-Jul
|Night
|Hawthorn vs. Sydney Swans
|MCG
|VIC
|19:50
|09:50
|2
|29-Jul
|Day
|North Melbourne vs. Melbourne
|Blundstone Arena
|TAS
|13:45
|03:45
|3
|29-Jul
|Day
|GWS GIANTS vs. Fremantle
|Spotless Stadium
|NSW
|14:10
|04:10
|4
|29-Jul
|Twilight
|Port Adelaide vs. St Kilda
|Adelaide Oval
|SA
|16:05
|06:35
|6
|29-Jul
|Night
|Gold Coast SUNS vs. Richmond
|Metricon Stadium
|QLD
|19:25
|09:25
|5
|29-Jul
|Night
|Carlton vs. Geelong Cats
|Etihad Stadium
|VIC
|19:25
|09:25
|7
|30-Jul
|Early
|Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon
|Etihad Stadium
|VIC
|13:10
|03:10
|8
|30-Jul
|Day
|Collingwood vs. Adelaide Crows
|MCG
|VIC
|15:20
|05:20
|9
|30-Jul
|Twilight
|West Coast Eagles vs. Brisbane Lions
|Domain Stadium
|WA
|14:40
|06:40
|TERRITORY/NETWORK
|MATCH 1
|MATCH 2
|MATCH 3
|MATCH 4
|MATCH 6
|MATCH 5
|MATCH 7
|MATCH 8
|MATCH 9
|HIGHLIGHTS
|AUSTRALIA PLUS
|Asia
|28/7 @ 17:30 HKT (Live)
|29/7 @ 11:30 HKT (Live)
|-
|29/7 @ 14:30 HKT (Live)
|-
|29/7 @ 17:30 HKT (Live)
|30/7 @ 11:00 HKT (Live)
|-
|30/7 @ 14:30 HKT (Live)
|3/8 @ 10:30 HKT (Live)
|Pacific
|28/7 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live)
|29/7 @ 15:30 FIJI (Live)
|-
|29/7 @ 18:30 FIJI (Live)
|-
|29/7 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live)
|30/7 @ 15:00 FIJI (Live)
|-
|30/7 @ 18:30 FIJI (Live)
|3/8 @ 14:30 FIJI (Live)
|India
|28/7 @ 15:00 IND (Live)
|29/7 @ 09:00 IND (Live)
|-
|29/7 @ 12:00 IND (Live)
|-
|29/7 @ 15:00 IND (Live)
|30/7 @ 08:30 IND (Live)
|-
|30/7 @ 12:00 IND (Live)
|3/8 @ 08:00 IND (Live)
|ECONET
|Africa
|28/7 @ 11:50 CAT (Live)
|-
|-
|29/7 @ 08:35 CAT (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30/7 @ 08:40 CAT (Live)
|2/8 @ 19:00 CAT
|ESPN – BT SPORT
|UK & Ireland
|28/7 @ 10:30 BST (Live)
|29/7 @ 04:30 BST (Live)
|-
|29/7 @ 07:30 BST (Live)
|-
|-
|30/7 @ 04:00 BST (Live)
|-
|30/7 @ 07:30 BST (Live)
|1/8 @ 19:00 BST
|FOX SPORTS 2
|USA
|-
|28/7 @ 23:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|FOX SOCCER PLUS
|USA
|28/7 @ 05:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|29/7 @ 02:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|28/7 @ 23:00 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|1/8 @ 21:30 ET
|GZTV
|China
|-
|29/7 @ 11:45 CST (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2/8 @ 20:30 CST
|ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK
|Middle East
|28/7 @ 12:30 AST (Live)
|29/7 @ 06:30 AST (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30/7 @ 06:00 AST (Live)
|30/7 @ 08:00 AST (Live)
|-
|31/7 @ 19:00 AST
|GEE - BOATS & CRUISES
|Worldwide (excl. Aust.)
|28/7 @ 09:30 GMT (Live)
|29/7 @ 03:30 GMT (Live)
|29/7 @ 04:00 GMT (Live)
|29/7 @ 06:30 GMT (Live)
|29/7 @ 09:00 GMT (Live)
|29/7 @ 09:30 GMT (Live)
|30/7 @ 03:00 GMT (Live)
|30/7 @ 05:00 GMT (Live)
|30/7 @ 06:30 GMT (Live)
|Yes
|SKY SPORTS
|New Zealand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|31/7 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay)
|-
|-
|-
|TSN2
|Canada
|-
|28/7 @ 23:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30/7 @ 15:00 ET (Delay)
|-
|-
|Yes
|TVNZ
|New Zealand
|28/7 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay)
|29/7 @ 15:30 NZT (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|30/7 @ 09:35 NZT (Delay)
|30/7 @ 15:00 NZT (Live)
|31/7 @ 00:20 NZT (Delay)
|31/7 @ 09:45 NZT (Delay)
|2/8 @ 12:15 NZT
|VIASAT
|Russia
|28/7 @ 12:30 MSK (Live)
|-
|-
|29/7 @ 09:30 MSK (Live)
|-
|-
|30/7 @ 06:00 MSK (Live)
|-
|30/7 @ 09:30 MSK (Live)
|31/7 @ 22:30 MSK
|WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU
|Worldwide (excl. Aust)
|28/7 @ 09:50 GMT (Live)
|29/7 @ 03:45 GMT (Live)
|29/7 @ 04:10 GMT (Live)
|29/7 @ 06:35 GMT (Live)
|29/7 @ 09:25 GMT (Live)
|29/7 @ 09:40 GMT (Live)
|30/7 @ 03:10 GMT (Live)
|30/7 @ 05:20 GMT (Live)
|30/7 @ 06:40 GMT (Live)
|-