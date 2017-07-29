Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, July 29 2017 @ 02:24 AM ACST

2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 19

Friday, July 28 2017 @ 11:55 AM ACST

Contributed by:

Australia

Round 19 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off tomorrow night at the MCG with Hawthorn hosting Sydney.  The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only).  You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the  Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.

 

MATCH DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE STATE LOCAL TIME GMT
1 28-Jul Night Hawthorn vs. Sydney Swans MCG VIC 19:50 09:50
2 29-Jul Day North Melbourne vs. Melbourne Blundstone Arena TAS 13:45 03:45
3 29-Jul Day GWS GIANTS vs. Fremantle Spotless Stadium NSW 14:10 04:10
4 29-Jul Twilight Port Adelaide vs. St Kilda Adelaide Oval SA 16:05 06:35
6 29-Jul Night Gold Coast SUNS vs. Richmond Metricon Stadium QLD 19:25 09:25
5 29-Jul Night Carlton vs. Geelong Cats Etihad Stadium VIC 19:25 09:25
7 30-Jul Early Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon Etihad Stadium VIC 13:10 03:10
8 30-Jul Day Collingwood vs. Adelaide Crows MCG VIC 15:20 05:20
9 30-Jul Twilight West Coast Eagles vs. Brisbane Lions Domain Stadium WA 14:40 06:40

 

 

  

 

TERRITORY/NETWORK MATCH 1 MATCH 2 MATCH 3 MATCH 4 MATCH 6 MATCH 5 MATCH 7 MATCH 8 MATCH 9 HIGHLIGHTS
AUSTRALIA PLUS                    
Asia 28/7 @ 17:30 HKT (Live) 29/7 @ 11:30 HKT (Live) - 29/7 @ 14:30 HKT (Live) - 29/7 @ 17:30 HKT (Live) 30/7 @ 11:00 HKT (Live) - 30/7 @ 14:30 HKT (Live) 3/8 @ 10:30 HKT (Live)
Pacific 28/7 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live) 29/7 @ 15:30 FIJI (Live) - 29/7 @ 18:30 FIJI (Live) - 29/7 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live) 30/7 @ 15:00 FIJI (Live) - 30/7 @ 18:30 FIJI (Live) 3/8 @ 14:30 FIJI (Live)
India 28/7 @ 15:00 IND (Live) 29/7 @ 09:00 IND (Live) - 29/7 @ 12:00 IND (Live) - 29/7 @ 15:00 IND (Live) 30/7 @ 08:30 IND (Live) - 30/7 @ 12:00 IND (Live) 3/8 @ 08:00 IND (Live)
ECONET                    
Africa 28/7 @ 11:50 CAT (Live) - - 29/7 @ 08:35 CAT (Live) - - - - 30/7 @ 08:40 CAT (Live) 2/8 @ 19:00 CAT
ESPN – BT SPORT                    
UK & Ireland 28/7 @ 10:30 BST (Live) 29/7 @ 04:30 BST (Live) - 29/7 @ 07:30 BST (Live) - - 30/7 @ 04:00 BST (Live) - 30/7 @ 07:30 BST (Live) 1/8 @ 19:00 BST
FOX SPORTS 2                    
USA - 28/7 @ 23:30 ET (Live) - - - - - - - -
FOX SOCCER PLUS                    
USA 28/7 @ 05:30 ET (Live) - - 29/7 @ 02:30 ET (Live) - - 28/7 @ 23:00 ET (Live) - - 1/8 @ 21:30 ET
GZTV                    
China - 29/7 @ 11:45 CST (Live) - - - - - - - 2/8 @ 20:30 CST
ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK                    
Middle East 28/7 @ 12:30 AST (Live) 29/7 @ 06:30 AST (Live) - - - - 30/7 @ 06:00 AST (Live) 30/7 @ 08:00 AST (Live) - 31/7 @ 19:00 AST
GEE - BOATS & CRUISES                    
Worldwide (excl. Aust.) 28/7 @ 09:30 GMT (Live) 29/7 @ 03:30 GMT (Live) 29/7 @ 04:00 GMT (Live) 29/7 @ 06:30 GMT (Live) 29/7 @ 09:00 GMT (Live) 29/7 @ 09:30 GMT (Live) 30/7 @ 03:00 GMT (Live) 30/7 @ 05:00 GMT (Live) 30/7 @ 06:30 GMT (Live) Yes
SKY SPORTS                    
New Zealand - - - - - - 31/7 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay) - - -
TSN2                    
Canada - 28/7 @ 23:30 ET (Live) - - - - 30/7 @ 15:00 ET (Delay) - - Yes
TVNZ                    
New Zealand 28/7 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay) 29/7 @ 15:30 NZT (Live) - - - 30/7 @ 09:35 NZT (Delay) 30/7 @ 15:00 NZT (Live) 31/7 @ 00:20 NZT (Delay) 31/7 @ 09:45 NZT (Delay) 2/8 @ 12:15 NZT
VIASAT                    
Russia 28/7 @ 12:30 MSK (Live) - - 29/7 @ 09:30 MSK (Live) - - 30/7 @ 06:00 MSK (Live) - 30/7 @ 09:30 MSK (Live) 31/7 @ 22:30 MSK
WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU                    
Worldwide (excl. Aust) 28/7 @ 09:50 GMT (Live) 29/7 @ 03:45 GMT (Live) 29/7 @ 04:10 GMT (Live) 29/7 @ 06:35 GMT (Live) 29/7 @ 09:25 GMT (Live) 29/7 @ 09:40 GMT (Live) 30/7 @ 03:10 GMT (Live) 30/7 @ 05:20 GMT (Live) 30/7 @ 06:40 GMT (Live) -

