2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 19

Round 19 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off tomorrow night at the MCG with Hawthorn hosting Sydney. The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.

MATCH DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE STATE LOCAL TIME GMT 1 28-Jul Night Hawthorn vs. Sydney Swans MCG VIC 19:50 09:50 2 29-Jul Day North Melbourne vs. Melbourne Blundstone Arena TAS 13:45 03:45 3 29-Jul Day GWS GIANTS vs. Fremantle Spotless Stadium NSW 14:10 04:10 4 29-Jul Twilight Port Adelaide vs. St Kilda Adelaide Oval SA 16:05 06:35 6 29-Jul Night Gold Coast SUNS vs. Richmond Metricon Stadium QLD 19:25 09:25 5 29-Jul Night Carlton vs. Geelong Cats Etihad Stadium VIC 19:25 09:25 7 30-Jul Early Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon Etihad Stadium VIC 13:10 03:10 8 30-Jul Day Collingwood vs. Adelaide Crows MCG VIC 15:20 05:20 9 30-Jul Twilight West Coast Eagles vs. Brisbane Lions Domain Stadium WA 14:40 06:40