Players present Multicultural Best Practice Guidelines and Map

The AFL Players’ Association is proud to present Supporting Multicultural Footballers, Best Practice Guidelines, a document aimed at promoting multiculturalism within the game.

Supporting Multicultural Footballers, Best Practice Guidelines is intended to be a resource to help the industry better understand the various cultures represented within the AFL.

The document profiles 39 countries represented by AFL and AFLW players and provides important information on topics such as cultural awareness, family traditions, language and key dates.

More than 13 per cent of the AFL player population, both male and female, identify as multicultural by being born overseas or having at least one parent born overseas.

Supporting Multicultural Footballers, Best Practice Guidelines was formally presented to club staff at a Player Development forum on Thursday morning ahead of AFL Multicultural Round.

“It’s hoped that the implementation of these guidelines will promote cultural awareness, help players maintain connectivity with their cultures and ensure every player has an equal opportunity to forge a successful career,” AFL Players’ Association CEO Paul Marsh said.

“With more AFL and AFLW players from multicultural backgrounds entering the game than ever before, it’s incumbent on the industry to create an environment that encourages them to maximise their opportunities.”

The development of the guidelines was driven by the AFL Players’ Multicultural Advisory Board, led by Chairman Mason Cox, and finalised with the assistance of cultural leaders.

“The time was right for us to create a document that will give clubs the tools to create an inclusive environment for all their players,” Cox said.

“The challenges I faced moving from the USA to Australia highlights to me why tailored and individualised support is so important.

“As players we are committed to playing our role in educating the industry about how they can help multicultural players maximise their time in the game.”

The Multicultural Players’ Advisory Board was established in 2016 following feedback from players that those from diverse backgrounds needed representation on matters of culture.

Cox is joined on the Board by Stephen Coniglio (Deputy Chair), Lin Jong, Zac Clarke and Pearce Hanley.

Click here to download Supporting Multicultural Footballers, Best Practice Guidelines.

Click here to view the Multicultural Players’ Map, featuring AFL and AFLW footballers who are born overseas or have a parent born overseas.



