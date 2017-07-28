The Women's Footy Almanac 2017 - Out now

Yvette Wroby, Stephanie Connell and John Harms are pleased to announce The Women’s Footy Almanac 2017 is about to hit the shelves.

Featuring a fantastic cover (designed by John Kingsmill) it has Kate Birrell's wonderful painting (entitled Girls; First Season) which captures Sabrina Frederick-Traub, Erin Phillips and our Everygirl ten year old footballer.

The Women's Footy Almanac 2017 follows on from the annual The Footy Almanac which has featured footy fan's own accounts of AFL matches throughout each season.



The book includes a number of forewords:

A welcome from Yvette Wroby

Words from women’s footy stalwart Leesa Catto

Gill Dite’s essay based on the cover

A reflection from comedian Bobby Macumber

Brisbane student Bonnie Norman’s piece about being an Auskicker and now under age footballer.

Anne Myers’ wonderful piece on the significance of the moment.

Kate O’Halloran’s Season Review

The game by game account of the AFLW season follows – with two or three pieces on each game from our squad of contributors.

The Grand Final section is exceptional, featuring John Butler, Anne Cahill Lambert, Jamie Simmons, Dave Brown and a piece which marries memoir and match report from Holly Greatwich.

It will be launched by Bobby Macumber at The North Fitzroy Arms on Thursday, July 27. 6 for 6.30pm. All welcome. It is sure to be a launch which carries on in the tradition of Almanac launches. Please rsvp@footyalmanac.com.au

You can order copies now. $25 which includes postage. Purchase via The Almanac Shop. Or contact us directly via email to place an order.

