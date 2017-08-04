IC17 Preview: Indonesia Garuda's

The Country and Australian Football.

Indonesia is a sovereign state in South East Asia and Oceania. Indonesia is an archipelago comprising some 17,000 islands with a population of over 238 million people, making it the world's fourth most populous country.

Indonesia lies between latitudes 11°S and 6°N, and longitudes 95°E and 141°E. It consists of 17,508 islands, about 6,000 of which are inhabited. These are scattered either side of the equator. The largest are Java, Sumatra, Borneo (shared with Brunei and Malaysia), New Guinea (shared with Papua New Guinea), and Sulawesi. Indonesia shares land borders with Malaysia on Borneo, Papua New Guinea on the island of New Guinea, and East Timor on the island of Timor. Indonesia shares maritime borders across narrow straits with Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Palau to the north, and with Australia to the south. The capital, Jakarta, is on Java and is the nation's largest city.

The Indonesian archipelago has been an important trade region since at least the 7th century initially with China and India when Buddhist and Hindu Kingdoms flourished. Indonesian history has been influenced by foreign powers drawn to its natural resources. Muslim traders brought the now-dominant Islam, while European powers brought Christianity and fought one another to monopolize trade in the Spice Islands of Maluku. Following three and a half centuries of Dutch colonialism, Indonesia secured its independence after World War II.

Despite its large population and densely populated regions, Indonesia has vast areas of wilderness that support the world's second highest level of biodiversity.

Indonesia has at least 150 active volcanoes, including Krakatoa and Tambora, both famous for their devastating eruptions in the 19th century. The eruption of the Toba supervolcano, approximately 70,000 years ago, was one of the largest eruptions ever, and a global catastrophe. Recent disasters due to seismic activity include the 2004 tsunami that killed an estimated 167,736 in northern Sumatra and the Yogyakarta earthquake in 2006. However, volcanic ash is a major contributor to the high agricultural fertility that has historically sustained the high population densities of Java and Bali.

Footy in Indonesia had its genesis when in 1995 the Jakarta Bintangs were founded by ex-pat Australians. The Bali Geckoes followed around 1997, again with mainly ex-pat Australians, later establishing the Bali 9’s competition. In 2008 the Borneo Bears were established in Balikpapan, similarly by ex-pat Aussies. In 2009 the Bintangs, Geckoes and Bears established AFL Indonesia with plans to further develop footy amongst native Indonesians. On Anzac Day 2013 an all Indonesian Jakarta Garuda’s* played an all Indonesian Borneo Bears also in 2013 a full–time Development Officer was appointed. Australia Day 2014 the Garuda’s and Bears played the Bintangs (mainly ex-pats) in a one-day tournament where well over 130 people attended.

Indonesia’s International Cup 2014 Debut

The Garuda’s introduction to International Footy certainly couldn’t be said to be auspicious, suffering over 200 points thrashings from footy powerhouse Nauru and then Fiji and fairing only slightly better losing by some 100 points to France in the Pool rounds. As Division 2 competitors their fourth loss came at the hands of Sweden 60 to 32, but finally success came with a 54 to 8 win over India.

Indonesia finished 17th at IC14 and the highest ranked provisional nation in the World Rankings with 32.66 rating points. The Garuda’s haven’t rested on their laurels since IC14 though, winning the Inaugural All Asia Championships in Saigon, Vietnam in October 2016 defeating both IndoChina and China Red Dragons. The Garuda’s will go into IC17 only one match away from becoming fully ranked, currently holding 36.58 rating points.

The Team

Jumper No. Given Name Surname Known as Position Home club 1 Boy Sabar Pasaribu Boy Full Back / Ruck Jakarta 2 Michael Latuperissa michael Back pocket/wings Jakarta 3 Antoni Yakobus Anton Anton Forward pocket Jakarta 4 Adrizal Putra RIZAL Forward pocket/middle Jakarta 5 Uber Gea uber Back Jakarta 6 Hariyanto Hariyanto bombok Forward pocket Jakarta 8 yossi Alberta Taihuttu middle jakarta 9 Mahendra Gilang Saputro Gilang Wing/Midfield Borneo 11 Yosua Frans FRANS Middle Jakarta 13 Markus Ria Markus Ruck Jakarta 14 Rico Kobelt Rico Midfield, half back, half forward Krakatoas 15 Wahyu Hidayah Wahyu Wing/Forward Pocket Borneo 16 Edy Wahyu Septiadi Edy Midfield Borneo 17 Randi Budianto Randi Back Pocket/Wing Borneo 18 Joshua Pasaribu JP Forward Borneo 19 Dicky Hermawan Dicky Wing/Midfield Borneo 20 Rama Yuda Yulianto Rama Backline/Back Pocket Borneo 21 Timbul Kukuh Santoso Timbul Half Forward/Midfield Borneo 22 Dimas Herlambang Dimas Backline/Midfield Borneo 23 Bayu Pratama Bayu Forward Krakatoas 24 Egy Dwi Tanto Egy Forward/Midfield Borneo 25 Irvan Bahfen Irvan Forward/Ruck Borneo 27 Joshua Tandilangan Jos Forward pocket Jakarta 28 Dilla syah Abdillah DILLA Full forward Jakarta 29 Aan Aan Aan Forward Bali 31 Dimas Adi Prasojo Dimas Midfielder Jakarta 32 Restu Ze Bua RESTU Half forward Jakarta 33 Busah Bala Once Coach / Forward Borneo 35 Ghian Tjandaputra Muhammad Ghian Rover/Wing/Half-Forward Krakatoas 69 Frenky Waruwu FRENKY FORWARD POCKET Jakarta

Indonesia Garuda’s at International Cup 2017

Indonesia drew Pool A in Division 2 along with Cup debutantes Croatia and Sri Lanka and fellow All Asia Championship nation China. Indonesia’s IC17 outlook as “seasoned” international contestants appears to be much more promising than last time.

Match 1:First opponent is newcomer Sri Lanka, very much an unknown quantity, although boasting some ex-rugby players it is Sri Lanka’s first foray into International footy so we should see the Garuda’s prevail. It should also be noted that Indonesia will become fully ranked at about 13th or 14th place on the World Rankings at the conclusion of this match. Score 1-0

Match 2: Croatia Knights: World Ranking 12th with 40.35 rating points, International match record 4-0-4. Cup debutante Croatia is current Euro Cup 9’s Champion a noted big and strong team, so could be a much tougher matchup for the Garuda’s. All Croatia’s previous opponents are fellow European nations and most matches are played at nine-a-side so IC full team matches advantages Indonesia. World Ranking scheme says higher ranked teams will win more often than not. Croatia Knights to win, just. Score 1-1

Match 3: China Red Dragons: World Ranking 19th with 33.32 rating points, International match record 4-0-13. Garuda’s and China Red Dragons have met only once at 2016 All Asia Champs with the Garuda’s running out winners. World Ranking scheme suggests higher ranked nations will win more often than not. Garuda’s to win, a close one though. Score 2-1

*Garuda: a large mythical bird, or bird-like creature, or humanoid bird that appears in both Hindu and Buddhist mythology.