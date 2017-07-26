Kingdom Kangaroos Claim Remaining Finals Berth. Wednesday, July 26 2017 @ 02:04 PM ACST Contributed by:

To play in this season’s Scottish SARFL finals, the Kingdom Kangaroos simply had to beat ladder leaders the Greater Glasgow Giants – and they did, in a comprehensive 32-point victory which sees the Kangaroos join the Giants and the Edinburgh Bloods as confirmed finalists for 2017. The win by the Kangaroos means that the Glasgow Sharks cannot reach the finals regardless of the result of their match against the Bloods next weekend.



According to the Kangaroos’ Facebook page, “an amazing performance today has ensured our place in the 2017 SARFL finals series. A much anticipated match of the greatest importance against league leaders the Greater Glasgow Giants lived up to the pre-game enthusiasm and hype from the boys. A brutally physical and bruising team performance saw us win 13 15 93 to 08 13 61 in wet and slippery conditions at Beveridge Park.”

“We now have three weeks to prepare for the semi -final and will be looking to put every step in place to end the 2017 league season on a high.”



For the Kangaroos, the result opens up a distinct albeit distant possibility of a maiden premiership. They have beaten both other finals during the season – admittedly both at their home ground – and have to believe they have the manpower to do so again. Finals are a funny beast and often home ground advantages are lost to the drive of two teams fighting for the same prize.



The defeat for the Greater Glasgow Giants has certainly exposed flaws. They have lost their last two matches now – to both fellow finalists – and have to find their mojo again to beat either in the Grand Final. Both the Bloods and the Kangaroos have accessed inner secrets about the Giants and will plan accordingly.



Certainly home ground advantage will be a factor depending on where the finals venues will be, though as said earlier will not be the only determiner for success. Details will be advised on venues in due course most likely after the final round match between the Bloods and Sharks.



For the record, the Kangaroos turned on one of their best performances this year in front of their home crowd – all three of their victories have been from home matches. The final margin of 32 points saw the Kingdom Kangaroos send a clear message that they are in this finals series for keeps and will be keen to take on the Edinburgh Bloods in the preliminary final in three weeks’ time.

