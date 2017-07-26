Mozzies and Chiefs warm up in Beenleigh

The PNG Mosquitos and the Nauru Chiefs will play a warm up match on their way to Melbourne to compete for the 2017 International Cup. The two nations will meet again with a little more on the line on the 9th of August in the "Schools Round" at Mt Clear in Ballarat.

On the AFL South Pacific Nations page the following announcement was made today.

Both the Nauru Chiefs & PNG Mozzies are excited to invite the South Pacific Community & all footy people in Brisbane & the Gold Coast to the Beenleigh Buffalo's... AFC on Monday 31st July for a 6:15pm match between the 2 countries. FREE ENTRY! The battle of the Tribes - Tribal v Tribal #jointhetribe