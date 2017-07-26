Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, July 26 2017 @ 12:21 AM ACST

Mozzies and Chiefs warm up in Beenleigh

Tuesday, July 25 2017 @ 03:48 PM ACST

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

The PNG Mosquitos and the Nauru Chiefs will play a warm up match on their way to Melbourne to compete for the 2017 International Cup. The two nations will meet again with a little more on the line on the 9th of August in the "Schools Round" at Mt Clear in Ballarat.

On the AFL South Pacific Nations page the following announcement was made today.

Both the Nauru Chiefs & PNG Mozzies are excited to invite the South Pacific Community & all footy people in Brisbane & the Gold Coast to the Beenleigh Buffalo's... AFC on Monday 31st July for a 6:15pm match between the 2 countries. FREE ENTRY! The battle of the Tribes - Tribal v Tribal #jointhetribe

 

As preparations for IC17 continue for all countries. Both Nauru and PNG will finalise their preparations on Monday night with a practice match before heading down to Melbourne for Round 1 of the AFL International Cup.

If your in Brisbane or on the Gold Coast we highly recommend you get along and see some very exciting and tough football between these 2 teams who will both be pushing to play on the MCG come August 19 and lift the Cup!

Huge thank you to the Mighty Beenleigh Buffalos AFC for opening up their ground and hosting the evening.

