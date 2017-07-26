Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, July 26 2017 @ 12:21 AM ACST

AFLPA 2017 Multicultural Map

Tuesday, July 25 2017 @ 02:26 PM ACST

General News

The AFL Players association is celebrating the AFL multicultural round. A great initiative they have released on their site is the "2017 Multicultural Map" which shows all the 149 AFL and AFLW current players that were either born outside Australia or have one parent born outside Australia.

From Austria to Zimbabwe, there are 38 countries represented on the 2017 Multicultural Map — the third of its kind.

Players highlighted in green were born outside Australia, while those in red have a parent born in another country. Therefore, some players may be listed against more than one country.

You can check it out here.

