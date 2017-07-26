Translate

Countdown

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

Site Events

Saturday 05-Aug
Sunday 06-Aug
Wednesday 09-Aug
Saturday 12-Aug
Tuesday 15-Aug
Friday 18-Aug
Saturday 19-Aug

Older Stories

Friday 21-Jul


Thursday 20-Jul


Wednesday 19-Jul


Tuesday 18-Jul


Monday 17-Jul


Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, July 26 2017 @ 12:21 AM ACST

IC17 Fixture changes and updates

Tuesday, July 25 2017 @ 01:47 PM ACST

Contributed by:

Views: 396

International Cup 2017

The AFL has released details of updated venue and changed match times.  These affect the matches in Round 2, the Schools Round and Round 3 the Community Round.

The NZ vs Fiji match will be played at St Kilda's home training base, Linen Park in Seaford.  St Kilda have an ongoing relationship with AFLNZ.

The India vs Pakistan match has been confirmed to be played at Golden Square (in Bendigo) on the Friday evening 11th of August at 7pm.

Please see the updated fixtures below.

 

A summary of the changes include:

◦Round 2 - 9th August – NZ v Fiji (men) is scheduled for Linen House (Seaford)
◦Round 2 - 9th August – Fiji v GB (women) is scheduled for Peninsula Grammar at 11.45am
◦Round 3 - 11th August – India v Pakistan (men) is scheduled for Golden Square in Bendigo on the Friday night at 7.00pm.
◦Round 3 - 12th August – Japan v Germany (men) at Box Hill North is scheduled from 2pm (not 12pm)
◦Round 3 - 12th August – France v Nauru (men) at Kew is scheduled for 10am (not 12pm)
◦Round 3 - 12th August – Canada v New Zealand (men) at Waverley Blues is scheduled for 12.30pm (not 12pm)
◦Round 3 - 13th August – Ireland v PNG (women) at Hallam is scheduled for 2pm (not 12pm)
 

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

IC17 Fixture changes and updates | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 18

What's New

Stories

12 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.19 seconds 