IC17 Fixture changes and updates

The AFL has released details of updated venue and changed match times. These affect the matches in Round 2, the Schools Round and Round 3 the Community Round.

The NZ vs Fiji match will be played at St Kilda's home training base, Linen Park in Seaford. St Kilda have an ongoing relationship with AFLNZ.

The India vs Pakistan match has been confirmed to be played at Golden Square (in Bendigo) on the Friday evening 11th of August at 7pm.

Please see the updated fixtures below.

A summary of the changes include:

◦Round 2 - 9th August – NZ v Fiji (men) is scheduled for Linen House (Seaford)

◦Round 2 - 9th August – Fiji v GB (women) is scheduled for Peninsula Grammar at 11.45am

◦Round 3 - 11th August – India v Pakistan (men) is scheduled for Golden Square in Bendigo on the Friday night at 7.00pm.

◦Round 3 - 12th August – Japan v Germany (men) at Box Hill North is scheduled from 2pm (not 12pm)

◦Round 3 - 12th August – France v Nauru (men) at Kew is scheduled for 10am (not 12pm)

◦Round 3 - 12th August – Canada v New Zealand (men) at Waverley Blues is scheduled for 12.30pm (not 12pm)

◦Round 3 - 13th August – Ireland v PNG (women) at Hallam is scheduled for 2pm (not 12pm)

