Berlin Crocodiles Raising The Bar

With the completion of the AFLG season in Germany, the Berlin Crocodiles have set themselves a new record – their first undefeated season since their inception as a club back in 2001. Their last start victory against fellow finals aspirants, the Hamburg Dockers, underlined how dominant their season has been as they thumped the previously second-placed Dockers by 126 points in Hamburg.



For the time being players from all clubs will return to local leagues to play as the national team – the German Eagles – travels to Australia for the IC17 (International Cup). Crocodiles will spend time playing in the local Berlin League to stay ready for the finals series from 26th August after the return of the national team.



The Berlin Crocodiles will host the Frankfurt Redbacks in the first of the semi-finals whilst the Munich Kangaroos host the Hamburg Dockers in the other. The respective winners will meet each other in the Grand Final on September 9th at a venue to be announced.



Hamburg’s heavy defeat to the Crocodiles proved more costly than just on the scoreboard, with the loss handing Munich the home final advantage and likely favouritism to meet Berlin in the premiership match (barring a huge upset from the Frankfurt team against Berlin).



Of the teams missing out on semi-final action, the Stuttgart Emus (5th) will host the Dresden Wolves (8th) in Esslingen and the Rheinland Lions (6th) will host the Freiberg Taipans in Cologne in the quarter finals.



But for the time being, the Berlin Crocodiles have set the bar very high for any other competitors and would be confident in the knowledge that their best is better than any other team in 2017 as they march towards a likely premiership. It I now up to fellow finalists to find the weakness and turn the tables on the Crocodiles to pinch a seemingly assured title.



Round 10 Results:



Berlin Crocodiles 21 24 150 d Hamburg Dockers 3 6 24

Munich Kangaroos d Rheinland Lions (Forfeit)

Frankfurt Redbacks 14 7 91 d Dresden Wolves 13 12 90

Freiberg Taipans 18 14 122 d Stuttgart Emus 15 15 105

