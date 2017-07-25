South Africa Lions prepare for IC17
Monday, July 24 2017 @ 09:05 PM ACST
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
South Africa's Lions have been in camp preparing for IC17. Check out this great news story from CGTN Africa.
