Grand Finalists Decided, But Saints Steal The Show

The Manchester Mozzies and Nottingham Scorpions have once again made it through to the 2017 AFLCNE Grand Final to be played next weekend. But whilst the Mozzies downed the Rams and the Scorpions defeated the Wolverines to reach the final weekend of the season proper, the Merseyside Saints almost upstaged everyone with their win over the Sheffield Thunder.



The Saints haven’t won many matches since their introduction to the AFLCNE roster. They have endured some fearful hidings as part of their learning curve. Yet that is what makes their win on the weekend so important and so sweet. By downing the Thunder in the semi-final of the Plate they can now challenge the Tyne Tees Tigers next weekend for a chance at some real silverware for their display case. The final score of Saints 17 5 107 to Thunder 7 7 49 was a great reward for belief and perseverance for the club and they can go into next weekend’s Plate final as a genuine outside chance to win.



The win for the Saints must rate as the most important victory in their club’s short history – likely right up there with their maiden win.



The Manchester Mozzies dynasty took another big step towards being extended when they qualified for their grand final berth, downing the Huddersfield Rams in the most comprehensive fashion. The final score saw the rampant Mozzies kick 34 17 221 to the Rams 9 14 68 for a resounding 153-point win. Aiming for their fourth flag in a row, the Mozzies turned on the power from the outset, never relenting and sending a chilling message to the Nottingham Scorpions.



The Nottingham Scorpions also reached the biggest game of the year in formidable circumstances, dispatching the well-credentialed Wolverhampton Wolverines by 57 points. The Scorpions set up the re-match o last year’s grand final by controlling their game against the Wolverines. They were simply too good on the afternoon. The final score saw the Scorpions 19 11 125 defeat the Wolverines 9 14 68. The Wolverines had performed well all season and deserved their third placing. Whilst the Mozzies thrashing of the Rams was impressive, the Scorpions performance cannot be understated and will hold them in good stead for next weekend’s premiership challenge.



All eyes will now turn to Sheffield, with the Thunder, in conjunction with the University Of Sheffield, hosting the grand final at the Norton Playing Fields. Proceedings get underway at midday next Saturday 29th July when the Tyne Tees Tigers meet the Merseyside Saints in the Plate Final. That will be followed by the Big Dance at 2.00pm when the Manchester Mozzies clash with the Nottingham Scorpions.



It is sure to be a great day and a fitting end to the 2017 AFLCNE season regardless of final results. May the best teams win.



