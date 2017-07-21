Finalists Decided In AFLCNE Competition Friday, July 21 2017 @ 12:38 PM ACST Contributed by:

The Manchester Mozzies, Nottingham Scorpions, Wolverhampton Wolverines and Huddersfield Rams have reached the finals of the AFLCNE competition in England after last weekend’s final round – the Lightning Premiership played in Nottingham. The Mozzies were minor premiers again and will be favourites for yet another flag, but the other teams can also smell glory and will most certainly reach for the stars from here.



The Tyne Tees Tigers were unlucky not to reach the finals. They needed to effectively win two more matches than the Rams on the day to pass them, and started well by downing the Rams in their first match of the day to draw level on the season’s ladder. But from there both teams struggled to match the league’s big guns, with the Tigers missing finals action by percentage only.



It is a huge stride, however, for the Tigers to have had their best season in the league to date and continue their improvement. They also have the chance now to win the Plate for the best team outside the finals when they play the winner of the Sheffield Thunder v Merseyside Saints clash. The Tigers certainly have a fine piece of silverware to play for and will use the opportunity to salve their disappointment at missing the finals.



The semi-finals take place this weekend with the host team the Manchester Mozzies up against Huddersfield Rams whilst the Nottingham Scorpions will play against the Wolverhampton Wolverines in the other semi-final. The winners of each will go on to contest the 2017 Grand Final on July 29th.



It is difficult to see the Manchester Mozzies not reaching the Grand Final once again. If they go on and win the 2017 flag it will be four in a row and six flags in eight years. But the Nottingham Scorpions, the team the Mozzies defeated for last year’s premiership, will be keen to add another flag to their collection. The Wolverines and Rams will also see this season as a golden opportunity to seek maiden flags.



Results of last weekend’s Lightning Round at Nottingham saw:



Scorpions 17 12 114 d Thunder 4 6 30

Scorpions 14 19 93 d Tigers 1 4 10

Wolverines 17 11 113 d Thunder 2 1 13

Wolverines 18 10 18 d Tigers 1 4 10

Wolverines d Rams (Forfeit)

Mozzies 11 6 72 d Rams 4 11 35 (Forfeit result with scores a result of unofficial “friendly”)

Mozzies 22 7 139 d Thunder 0 4 4 (Forfeit result with scores a result of unofficial “friendly”)

Tigers 9 13 67 d Rams 5 10 40







The Manchester Mozzies, Nottingham Scorpions, Wolverhampton Wolverines and Huddersfield Rams have reached the finals of the AFLCNE competition in England after last weekend’s final round – the Lightning Premiership played in Nottingham. The Mozzies were minor premiers again and will be favourites for yet another flag, but the other teams can also smell glory and will most certainly reach for the stars from here.The Tyne Tees Tigers were unlucky not to reach the finals. They needed to effectively win two more matches than the Rams on the day to pass them, and started well by downing the Rams in their first match of the day to draw level on the season’s ladder. But from there both teams struggled to match the league’s big guns, with the Tigers missing finals action by percentage only.It is a huge stride, however, for the Tigers to have had their best season in the league to date and continue their improvement. They also have the chance now to win the Plate for the best team outside the finals when they play the winner of the Sheffield Thunder v Merseyside Saints clash. The Tigers certainly have a fine piece of silverware to play for and will use the opportunity to salve their disappointment at missing the finals.The semi-finals take place this weekend with the host team the Manchester Mozzies up against Huddersfield Rams whilst the Nottingham Scorpions will play against the Wolverhampton Wolverines in the other semi-final. The winners of each will go on to contest the 2017 Grand Final on July 29th.It is difficult to see the Manchester Mozzies not reaching the Grand Final once again. If they go on and win the 2017 flag it will be four in a row and six flags in eight years. But the Nottingham Scorpions, the team the Mozzies defeated for last year’s premiership, will be keen to add another flag to their collection. The Wolverines and Rams will also see this season as a golden opportunity to seek maiden flags.Results of last weekend’s Lightning Round at Nottingham saw:Scorpions 17 12 114 d Thunder 4 6 30Scorpions 14 19 93 d Tigers 1 4 10Wolverines 17 11 113 d Thunder 2 1 13Wolverines 18 10 18 d Tigers 1 4 10Wolverines d Rams (Forfeit)Mozzies 11 6 72 d Rams 4 11 35 (Forfeit result with scores a result of unofficial “friendly”)Mozzies 22 7 139 d Thunder 0 4 4 (Forfeit result with scores a result of unofficial “friendly”)Tigers 9 13 67 d Rams 5 10 40 Share













What's Related More by Wesley Hull

More from Europe Story Options Printable Story Format