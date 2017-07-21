Translate

Countdown

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

Site Events

Saturday 05-Aug
Sunday 06-Aug
Wednesday 09-Aug
Saturday 12-Aug
Tuesday 15-Aug

Older Stories

Tuesday 18-Jul


Monday 17-Jul


Sunday 16-Jul


Saturday 15-Jul


Friday 14-Jul


Thursday 13-Jul


Wednesday 12-Jul


Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, July 21 2017 @ 03:17 AM ACST

Hawks first Irish International rookie to make AFL debut

Thursday, July 20 2017 @ 08:42 PM ACST

Contributed by:

Europe

Conor Glass is set to become the first Irish International rookie to play for Hawthorn. Following on from New Zealander Kurt Heatherley becoming the Hawk's first International recruit to play in the AFL, Glass will run out for the Hawks against Fremantle on Saturday night Melbourne time (Live on ESPN - BT Sport Saturday @ 10:00am BST).

While it may seem a quick turn around since coming to the club around this time last year he has been associated with the club for some years.  Glass took until mid last year to come full time to Hawthorn after being drafted in 2015, but had been out to take part in Hawthorn's preseasons as a minor in 2014 and 2015 after being identified as an AFL prospect while playing minor GAA for Watty Grahams as a schoolboy in Ireland.

Ironically last year Glass debuted in the Box Hill Hawk's VFL Development league team, a competition that is now set to be scrapped.  He made his VFL senior debut with Box Hill this year and has played 12 matches so far this season, impressing most as a tall runner off the half back line.

On Hawthorn's website today they said In last week’s VFL win over North Ballarat, Glass gathered 19 disposals, eight marks and laid two tackles while playing off half back, in an effort that impressed Coach Chris Newman.

“He is really starting to take the game on,” said Newman. 

“His run and carry and ability to draw an opposition player to release someone else is elite, and he took four marks from the opposition’s boot which means he’s getting in good areas behind the ball.”

Glass' timing has been ideal with the Hawk's decline from a highly successful era opening the door for his debut.

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Hawks first Irish International rookie to make AFL debut | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 36

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

14 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.54 seconds 