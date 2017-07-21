Hawks first Irish International rookie to make AFL debut

Conor Glass is set to become the first Irish International rookie to play for Hawthorn. Following on from New Zealander Kurt Heatherley becoming the Hawk's first International recruit to play in the AFL, Glass will run out for the Hawks against Fremantle on Saturday night Melbourne time (Live on ESPN - BT Sport Saturday @ 10:00am BST).

While it may seem a quick turn around since coming to the club around this time last year he has been associated with the club for some years. Glass took until mid last year to come full time to Hawthorn after being drafted in 2015, but had been out to take part in Hawthorn's preseasons as a minor in 2014 and 2015 after being identified as an AFL prospect while playing minor GAA for Watty Grahams as a schoolboy in Ireland.

Ironically last year Glass debuted in the Box Hill Hawk's VFL Development league team, a competition that is now set to be scrapped. He made his VFL senior debut with Box Hill this year and has played 12 matches so far this season, impressing most as a tall runner off the half back line.

On Hawthorn's website today they said In last week’s VFL win over North Ballarat, Glass gathered 19 disposals, eight marks and laid two tackles while playing off half back, in an effort that impressed Coach Chris Newman.

“He is really starting to take the game on,” said Newman.

“His run and carry and ability to draw an opposition player to release someone else is elite, and he took four marks from the opposition’s boot which means he’s getting in good areas behind the ball.”

Glass' timing has been ideal with the Hawk's decline from a highly successful era opening the door for his debut.