2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 18

Round 18 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off tomorrow night at the Adelaide Oval with the Adelaide Crows hosting Geelong. The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only). You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.

MATCH DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE STATE LOCAL TIME GMT 1 21-Jul Night Adelaide Crows vs. Geelong Cats Adelaide Oval SA 19:20 09:50 2 22-Jul Day Essendon vs. North Melbourne Etihad Stadium VIC 13:45 03:45 3 22-Jul Day Melbourne vs. Port Adelaide MCG VIC 13:40 04:10 4 22-Jul Twilight Western Bulldogs vs. Gold Coast SUNS Cazalys Stadium QLD 16:35 06:35 5 22-Jul Night Sydney Swans vs. St Kilda SCG NSW 19:25 09:25 6 22-Jul Night Fremantle vs. Hawthorn Domain Stadium WA 17:40 09:40 7 23-Jul Early Richmond vs. GWS GIANTS MCG VIC 13:10 03:10 8 23-Jul Day Collingwood vs. West Coast Eagles Etihad Stadium VIC 15:20 05:20 9 23-Jul Twilight Brisbane Lions vs. Carlton The Gabba QLD 16:40 06:40