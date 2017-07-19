2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 18
Wednesday, July 19 2017 @ 04:32 PM ACST
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
Round 18 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off tomorrow night at the Adelaide Oval with the Adelaide Crows hosting Geelong. The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.
In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only). You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.
|MATCH
|DATE
|TIMESLOT
|MATCH
|VENUE
|STATE
|LOCAL TIME
|GMT
|1
|21-Jul
|Night
|Adelaide Crows vs. Geelong Cats
|Adelaide Oval
|SA
|19:20
|09:50
|2
|22-Jul
|Day
|Essendon vs. North Melbourne
|Etihad Stadium
|VIC
|13:45
|03:45
|3
|22-Jul
|Day
|Melbourne vs. Port Adelaide
|MCG
|VIC
|13:40
|04:10
|4
|22-Jul
|Twilight
|Western Bulldogs vs. Gold Coast SUNS
|Cazalys Stadium
|QLD
|16:35
|06:35
|5
|22-Jul
|Night
|Sydney Swans vs. St Kilda
|SCG
|NSW
|19:25
|09:25
|6
|22-Jul
|Night
|Fremantle vs. Hawthorn
|Domain Stadium
|WA
|17:40
|09:40
|7
|23-Jul
|Early
|Richmond vs. GWS GIANTS
|MCG
|VIC
|13:10
|03:10
|8
|23-Jul
|Day
|Collingwood vs. West Coast Eagles
|Etihad Stadium
|VIC
|15:20
|05:20
|9
|23-Jul
|Twilight
|Brisbane Lions vs. Carlton
|The Gabba
|QLD
|16:40
|06:40
|TERRITORY/NETWORK
|MATCH 1
|MATCH 2
|MATCH 3
|MATCH 4
|MATCH 5
|MATCH 6
|MATCH 7
|MATCH 8
|MATCH 9
|HIGHLIGHTS
|AUSTRALIA PLUS
|Asia
|21/7 @ 17:30 HKT (Live)
|22/7 @ 11:30 HKT (Live)
|-
|22/7 @ 14:30 HKT (Live)
|-
|22/7 @ 17:30 HKT (Live)
|23/7 @ 11:00 HKT (Live)
|-
|23/7 @ 14:30 HKT (Live)
|27/7 @ 10:30 HKT
|Pacific
|21/7 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live)
|22/7 @ 15:30 FIJI (Live)
|-
|22/7 @ 18:30 FIJI (Live)
|-
|22/7 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live)
|23/7 @ 15:00 FIJI (Live)
|-
|23/7 @ 18:30 FIJI (Live)
|27/7 @ 14:30 FIJI
|India
|21/7 @ 15:00 IND (Live)
|22/7 @ 09:00 IND (Live)
|-
|22/7 @ 12:00 IND (Live)
|-
|22/7 @ 15:00 IND (Live)
|23/7 @ 08:30 IND (Live)
|-
|23/7 @ 12:00 IND (Live)
|27/7 @ 08:00 INDIA
|ECONET
|Africa
|21/7 @ 11:50 CAT (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|22/7 @ 11:25 CAT (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|23/7 @ 08:40 CAT (Live)
|26/7 @ 19:30 CAT
|ESPN – BT SPORT
|UK & Ireland
|21/7 @ 10:30 BST (Live)
|22/7 @ 04:30 BST (Live)
|-
|-
|22/7 @ 10:00 BST (Live)
|-
|23/7 @ 04:00 BST (Live)
|-
|23/7 @ 07:30 BST (Live)
|25/7 @ 19:30 BST
|FOX SPORTS 2
|USA
|-
|21/7 @ 23:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|FOX SOCCER PLUS
|USA
|21/7 @ 05:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|22/7 @ 05:00 ET (Live)
|-
|22/7 @ 23:00 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|25/7 @ 21:30 ET
|GZTV
|China
|-
|22/7 @ 11:45 CST (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26/7 @ 20:30 CST
|ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK
|Middle East
|21/7 @ 12:30 AST (Live)
|22/7 @ 06:30 AST (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23/7 @ 06:00 AST (Live)
|23/7 @ 08:00 AST (Live)
|-
|24/7 @ 19:00 AST
|GEE - BOATS & CRUISES
|Worldwide (excl. Aust.)
|21/7 @ 09:30 GMT (Live)
|22/7 @ 03:30 GMT (Live)
|22/7 @ 04:00 GMT (Live)
|22/7 @ 06:30 GMT (Live)
|22/7 @ 09:00 GMT (Live)
|22/7 @ 09:30 GMT (Live)
|23/7 @ 03:00 GMT (Live)
|23/7 @ 05:00 GMT (Live)
|23/7 @ 06:30 GMT (Live)
|Yes
|SKY SPORTS
|New Zealand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24/7 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay)
|-
|-
|-
|TSN2
|Canada
|21/7 @ 13:00 ET (Delay)
|21/7 @ 23:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|TVNZ
|New Zealand
|21/7 @ 23:55 NZT (Delay)
|22/7 @ 15:30 NZT (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|22/7 @ 21:30 NZT (Live)
|23/7 @ 15:00 NZT (Live)
|24/7 @ 00:35 NZT (Delay)
|24/7 @ 10:45 NZT (Delay)
|26/7 @ 13:15 NZT
|VIASAT
|Russia
|21/7 @ 09:30 MSK (Live)
|22/7 @ 3:30 MSK (Live)
|-
|-
|22/7 @ 12 MSK (Live)
|-
|23/7 @ 06:00 MSK (Live)
|-
|23/7 @ 09:30 MSK (Live)
|25/7 @ 14:00 MSK
|WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU
|Worldwide (excl. Aust)
|21/7 @ 09:50 GMT (Live)
|22/7 @ 03:45 GMT (Live)
|22/7 @ 04:10 GMT (Live)
|22/7 @ 06:35 GMT (Live)
|22/7 @ 09:25 GMT (Live)
|22/7 @ 09:40 GMT (Live)
|23/7 @ 03:10 GMT (Live)
|23/7 @ 05:20 GMT (Live)
|23/7 @ 06:40 GMT (Live)
|-