IC17 Women's Fixture
Tuesday, July 18 2017 @ 08:05 PM ACST
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
The 2017 International Cup Women's fixture can be seen below
Women's Division 1 - AFL IC17 Competition Structure
- Two pools of 4 teams
- Pool A - Canada, Fiji, Great Britain, Pakistan
- Pool B - European Crusaders, Ireland, Papua New Guinea, USA
- After 3 group matches - semi finals: Pool A winner v Pool B 2nd place, Pool B winner v Pool A 2nd place, Pool A 3rd place v Pool B 4th place, Pool B 3rd place v Pool A 4th place
- Winner of Semi Finals play each other (11 v 12, 15 v 16) and losers play each other (13 v 14, 17 v 18)