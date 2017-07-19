Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, July 19 2017 @ 04:44 PM ACST

IC17 Women's Fixture

Tuesday, July 18 2017 @ 08:05 PM ACST

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

The 2017 International Cup Women's fixture can be seen below

Women's Division 1 - AFL IC17 Competition Structure

  • Two pools of 4 teams
  • Pool A - Canada, Fiji, Great Britain, Pakistan
  • Pool B - European Crusaders, Ireland, Papua New Guinea, USA
  • After 3 group matches - semi finals: Pool A winner v Pool B 2nd place, Pool B winner v Pool A 2nd place, Pool A 3rd place v Pool B 4th place, Pool B 3rd place v Pool A 4th place
  • Winner of Semi Finals play each other (11 v 12, 15 v 16) and losers play each other (13 v 14, 17 v 18)

