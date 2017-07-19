IC17 Division 2 Men's Fixture

The Men's Division 2 Fixture can be seen below

Men's Division 2 - AFL IC17 Competition Structure

•Two pools of 4 teams

•Pool A - China, Croatia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka

•Pool B - Germany, India, Japan, Pakistan

•After 3 group matches - semi finals: Pool A winner v Pool B 2nd place, Pool B winner v Pool A 2nd place, Pool A 3rd place v Pool B 4th place, Pool B 3rd place v Pool A 4th place

•Winner of Semi Finals play each other (1 v 2, 5 v 6) and losers play each other (3 v 4, 7 v 8)

