Chris Scott to coach Australia

It’s official: Chris Scott, the premiership coach of the Geelong Cats, will be the new coach of the Australian team for the 2017 International Rules Series against Ireland, as appointed by the AFL’s general manager of football operations, Andrew Dillon.

Scott said that he was honored to be named the team’s coach following Alastair Clarkson’s prior decision not to return for a third IRS.

The 41-year-old Scott is well-versed in international rules football; as a member of the Brisbane Lions, he played on the 2001 IRS team alongside Melbourne Demons legend Garry Lyon and also previously served as an assistant to Clarkson for the past two years of the series (2014 and 2015).

Scott is currently in his seventh season as the Cats’ head coach, compiling a career record of 113-41-2, including a flag in 2011. Additionally, Scott’s twin brother -- North Melbourne coach Brad Scott -- will be assisting him, as will Fremantle coach Ross Lyon.

As per usual, the Australian side for the IRS will be entirely comprised of players from the All-Australian squad, to be announced shortly before the AFL Finals begin in September. The venues for the IRS will also be revealed for the two test matches that will be played after the AFL Grand Final.