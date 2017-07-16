Translate

Countdown

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

Site Events

Saturday 05-Aug
Sunday 06-Aug
Wednesday 09-Aug
Saturday 12-Aug

Older Stories

Monday 10-Jul


Wednesday 05-Jul


Friday 30-Jun


Wednesday 28-Jun


Monday 26-Jun


Sunday 25-Jun


Friday 23-Jun


Welcome to World Footy News
Sunday, July 16 2017 @ 12:39 AM ACST

Lightning Strikes, Then Finals – AFLCNE

Friday, July 14 2017 @ 08:53 PM ACST

Contributed by:

Views: 260

Europe
The final matches of the AFLCNE home and away season will be played this weekend in Nottingham when the Scorpions host the third and final Lightning Round. The matches will determine the final placings for the season before the finals series over the last two weekends in July.

Whilst there is interest in which team will finish on top of the ladder – currently the Mozzies are two points and a big percentage ahead of the Scorpions – it is the battle for the last finals place which will have the league buzzing. Currently the Huddersfield Rams hold fourth place ahead of the Tyne Tees Tigers. Should the Tigers win enough games in Nottingham to pass the Rams it will be an historic event. It would mark the first finals campaign for the Tyne Tees Tigers. It will be a tall order, playing against the Rams, Mozzies and Wolverines, but they will throw everything at the chance.
Either way it is a landmark year for the Newcastle based Tigers with either a premiership semi-final on offer or a Plate final guaranteed at least.

The Wolverhampton Wolverines are safe in third place and barring miracles will stay there. Then there is the battle for the wooden spoon with the Sheffield Thunder boys 2 points ahead of the Merseyside Saints. Neither team has enjoyed a great season, but the final round is sure to offer incentive for both to play their hearts out.

Recent results have seen:

Lightning Round – Merseyside Saints

Wolverines 8 5 53 d Saints 2 6 18
Wolverines 9 9 63 d Scorpions 6 6 42
Rams d Thunder (forfeit)
Rams 12 6 78 d Saints 1 5 11
Scorpions 13 9 87 d Rams 3 5 23
Saints d Thunder (forfeit)
Tigers d Thunder (forfeit)
Mozzies 11 5 71 d Wolverines 6 4 40
Mozzies 10 3 63 d Saints 1 4 10

Round 7:

Nottingham Scorpions 21 13 139 d Wolverhampton Wolverines 9 12 66
Tyne Tees Tigers d Merseyside Saints (forfeit)
Manchester Mozzies d Sheffield Thunder (forfeit)
Huddersfield Rams (bye)


Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Lightning Strikes, Then Finals – AFLCNE | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 25

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

6 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.19 seconds 