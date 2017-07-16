Translate

Countdown

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

Site Events

Saturday 05-Aug
Sunday 06-Aug
Wednesday 09-Aug
Saturday 12-Aug

Older Stories

Monday 10-Jul


Wednesday 05-Jul


Friday 30-Jun


Wednesday 28-Jun


Monday 26-Jun


Sunday 25-Jun


Friday 23-Jun


Welcome to World Footy News
Sunday, July 16 2017 @ 02:40 AM ACST

IC17 launch to be held at Government House

Saturday, July 15 2017 @ 05:48 PM ACST

Contributed by:

Views: 175

International Cup 2017

The 2017 International Cup launch is set to be held at Government House in Melbourne on Saturday August 5th.  Presumably to be hosted by the Victorian Governor Linda Dessau(and former AFL Commissioner pictured left with Sam Mostyn and Mike Fitzpatrick), the competing men's and women's teams will be welcomed to Melbourne and the tournament deemed to be officially underway.

The AFL also noted this evening that "The much anticipated fixture will be released in the next few days."

 

We are speculating that following the welcome, teams will walk to the MCG and take part in a parade of nations prior to the Essendon vs Carlton match.  In 2014 the International Cup teams paraded prior to the Hawthorn vs Melbourne  match at the MCG.

The launch follows on from the successful 2014 launch at Federation Square and 2011 at Sydney's Luna Park.

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

IC17 launch to be held at Government House | 1 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.
IC17 launch to be held at Government House
Authored by: sethmc on Saturday, July 15 2017 @ 10:01 PM ACST

Do we have any reason as to why there has been such a delay in releasing the fixture? I know that in past years some countries have backed out late. This does not seem to bode well for this edition. I hope I'm wrong.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 26

What's New

Stories

6 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.18 seconds 