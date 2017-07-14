Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, July 14 2017 @ 04:17 AM ACST

2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 17

Thursday, July 13 2017 @ 11:17 AM ACST

Australia

Round 17 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off tomorrow night at the Etihad Stadium with St Kilda hosting co-tenant Essendon.  The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only).  You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the  Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.

 

 

MATCH DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE STATE LOCAL TIME GMT
1 14-Jul Night St Kilda vs. Essendon Etihad Stadium VIC 19:50 09:50
2 15-Jul Day Geelong Cats vs. Hawthorn MCG VIC 13:45 03:45
3 15-Jul Day Port Adelaide vs. North Melbourne Adelaide Oval SA 13:40 04:10
4 15-Jul Twilight Gold Coast SUNS vs. Collingwood Metricon Stadium QLD 16:35 06:35
6 15-Jul Night GWS GIANTS vs. Sydney Swans Spotless Stadium NSW 19:25 09:25
5 15-Jul Night Melbourne vs. Adelaide Crows TIO Stadium NT 19:10 09:40
7 16-Jul Early Richmond vs. Brisbane Lions Etihad Stadium VIC 13:10 03:10
8 16-Jul Day Carlton vs. Western Bulldogs MCG VIC 15:20 05:20
9 16-Jul Twilight Fremantle vs. West Coast Eagles Domain Stadium WA 14:40 06:40

  

 

TERRITORY/NETWORK MATCH 1 MATCH 2 MATCH 3 MATCH 4 MATCH 6 MATCH 7 MATCH 8 MATCH 9 HIGHLIGHTS
AUSTRALIA PLUS                  
Asia 14/7 @ 17:30 HKT (Live) 15/7 @ 11:30 HKT (Live) - 15/7 @ 14:30 HKT (Live) 15/7 @ 17:30 HKT (Live) 16/7 @ 11:00 HKT (Live) - 16/7 @ 14:30 HKT (Live) 20/7 @ 10:30 HKT
Pacific 14/7 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live) 15/7 @ 15:30 FIJI (Live) - 15/7 @ 18:30 FIJI (Live) 15/7 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live) 16/7 @ 15:00 FIJI (Live) - 16/7 @ 18:30 FIJI (Live) 20/7 @ 14:30 FIJI
India 14/7 @ 15:00 IND (Live) 15/7 @ 09:00 IND (Live) - 15/7 @ 12:00 IND (Live) 15/7 @ 15:00 IND (Live) 16/7 @ 08:30 IND (Live) - 16/7 @ 12:00 IND (Live) 20/7 @ 08:00 IND
ECONET                  
Africa 14/7 @ 11:50 CAT (Live) - - - 15/7 @ 11:25 CAT (Live) - - 16/7 @ 08:40 CAT (Live) 19/7 @ 19:30 CAT
ESPN – BT SPORT                  
UK & Ireland 14/7 @ 10:30 BST (Live) 15/7 @ 04:30 BST (Live) - - 15/7 @ 10:00 BST (Live) 16/7 @ 04:00 BST (Live) - 16/7 @ 07:30 BST (Live) 18/7 @ 19:00 BST
FOX SPORTS 2                  
USA - 14/7 @ 23:30 ET (Live) - - - - - - -
FOX SOCCER PLUS                  
USA 14/7 @ 05:30 ET (Live) - - - 15/7 @ 05:00 ET (Live) - - 16/7 @ 02:30 ET (Live) 18/7 @ 21:30 ET
GZTV                  
China - 15/7 @ 11:45 CST (Live) - - - - - - 19/7 @ 20:30 CST
ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK                  
Middle East 14/7 @ 12:30 AST (Live) 15/7 @ 06:30 AST (Live) - - 15/7 @ 12:00 AST (Live) - - 16/7 @ 09:30 AST (Live) 17/7 @ 19:00 AST
GEE - BOATS & CRUISES                  
Worldwide (excl. Aust.) 14/7 @ 09:30 GMT (Live) 15/7 @ 03:30 GMT (Live) 15/7 @ 04:00 GMT (Live) 15/7 @ 06:30 GMT (Live) 15/7 @ 09:00 GMT (Live) 16/7 @ 03:00 GMT (Live) 16/7 @ 05:00 GMT (Live) 16/7 @ 06:30 GMT (Live) Yes
SKY SPORTS                  
New Zealand - - - - - - - 17/7 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay) -
TSN2                  
Canada - - - - 15/7 @ 13:00 ET (Delay) - - 16/7 @ 02:30 ET (Live) Yes
TVNZ                  
New Zealand 15/7 @ 12:00 NZT (Delay) 15/7 @ 15:30 NZT (Live) - - 15/7 @ 21:00 NZT (Live) 16/7 @ 15:00 NZT (Live) 17/7 @ 11:20 NZT (Delay) 18/7 @01:15 NZT (Delay) 19/7 @ 01:15 NZT (Delay)
VIASAT                  
Russia 14/7 @ 12:30 MSK (Live)) 15/7 @ 06:30 MSK (Live) - - 15/7 @ 12:00 MSK (Live) 16/7 @ 06:00 MSK (Live) - 16/7 @ 09:30 MSK (Live) 17/7 @ 16:00 MSK
WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU                  
Worldwide (excl. Aust) 14/7 @ 09:50 GMT (Live) 15/7 @ 03:45 GMT (Live) 15/7 @ 04:10 GMT (Live) 15/7 @ 06:35 GMT (Live) 15/7 @ 09:25 GMT (Live) 16/7 @ 03:10 GMT (Live) 16/7 @ 05:20 GMT (Live) 16/7 @ 06:40 GMT (Live) -

