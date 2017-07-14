2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 17
Thursday, July 13 2017 @ 11:17 AM ACST
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
Views: 191
Round 17 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off tomorrow night at the Etihad Stadium with St Kilda hosting co-tenant Essendon. The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.
In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only). You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.
|MATCH
|DATE
|TIMESLOT
|MATCH
|VENUE
|STATE
|LOCAL TIME
|GMT
|1
|14-Jul
|Night
|St Kilda vs. Essendon
|Etihad Stadium
|VIC
|19:50
|09:50
|2
|15-Jul
|Day
|Geelong Cats vs. Hawthorn
|MCG
|VIC
|13:45
|03:45
|3
|15-Jul
|Day
|Port Adelaide vs. North Melbourne
|Adelaide Oval
|SA
|13:40
|04:10
|4
|15-Jul
|Twilight
|Gold Coast SUNS vs. Collingwood
|Metricon Stadium
|QLD
|16:35
|06:35
|6
|15-Jul
|Night
|GWS GIANTS vs. Sydney Swans
|Spotless Stadium
|NSW
|19:25
|09:25
|5
|15-Jul
|Night
|Melbourne vs. Adelaide Crows
|TIO Stadium
|NT
|19:10
|09:40
|7
|16-Jul
|Early
|Richmond vs. Brisbane Lions
|Etihad Stadium
|VIC
|13:10
|03:10
|8
|16-Jul
|Day
|Carlton vs. Western Bulldogs
|MCG
|VIC
|15:20
|05:20
|9
|16-Jul
|Twilight
|Fremantle vs. West Coast Eagles
|Domain Stadium
|WA
|14:40
|06:40
|TERRITORY/NETWORK
|MATCH 1
|MATCH 2
|MATCH 3
|MATCH 4
|MATCH 6
|MATCH 7
|MATCH 8
|MATCH 9
|HIGHLIGHTS
|AUSTRALIA PLUS
|Asia
|14/7 @ 17:30 HKT (Live)
|15/7 @ 11:30 HKT (Live)
|-
|15/7 @ 14:30 HKT (Live)
|15/7 @ 17:30 HKT (Live)
|16/7 @ 11:00 HKT (Live)
|-
|16/7 @ 14:30 HKT (Live)
|20/7 @ 10:30 HKT
|Pacific
|14/7 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live)
|15/7 @ 15:30 FIJI (Live)
|-
|15/7 @ 18:30 FIJI (Live)
|15/7 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live)
|16/7 @ 15:00 FIJI (Live)
|-
|16/7 @ 18:30 FIJI (Live)
|20/7 @ 14:30 FIJI
|India
|14/7 @ 15:00 IND (Live)
|15/7 @ 09:00 IND (Live)
|-
|15/7 @ 12:00 IND (Live)
|15/7 @ 15:00 IND (Live)
|16/7 @ 08:30 IND (Live)
|-
|16/7 @ 12:00 IND (Live)
|20/7 @ 08:00 IND
|ECONET
|Africa
|14/7 @ 11:50 CAT (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|15/7 @ 11:25 CAT (Live)
|-
|-
|16/7 @ 08:40 CAT (Live)
|19/7 @ 19:30 CAT
|ESPN – BT SPORT
|UK & Ireland
|14/7 @ 10:30 BST (Live)
|15/7 @ 04:30 BST (Live)
|-
|-
|15/7 @ 10:00 BST (Live)
|16/7 @ 04:00 BST (Live)
|-
|16/7 @ 07:30 BST (Live)
|18/7 @ 19:00 BST
|FOX SPORTS 2
|USA
|-
|14/7 @ 23:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|FOX SOCCER PLUS
|USA
|14/7 @ 05:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|15/7 @ 05:00 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|16/7 @ 02:30 ET (Live)
|18/7 @ 21:30 ET
|GZTV
|China
|-
|15/7 @ 11:45 CST (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19/7 @ 20:30 CST
|ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK
|Middle East
|14/7 @ 12:30 AST (Live)
|15/7 @ 06:30 AST (Live)
|-
|-
|15/7 @ 12:00 AST (Live)
|-
|-
|16/7 @ 09:30 AST (Live)
|17/7 @ 19:00 AST
|GEE - BOATS & CRUISES
|Worldwide (excl. Aust.)
|14/7 @ 09:30 GMT (Live)
|15/7 @ 03:30 GMT (Live)
|15/7 @ 04:00 GMT (Live)
|15/7 @ 06:30 GMT (Live)
|15/7 @ 09:00 GMT (Live)
|16/7 @ 03:00 GMT (Live)
|16/7 @ 05:00 GMT (Live)
|16/7 @ 06:30 GMT (Live)
|Yes
|SKY SPORTS
|New Zealand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17/7 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay)
|-
|TSN2
|Canada
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15/7 @ 13:00 ET (Delay)
|-
|-
|16/7 @ 02:30 ET (Live)
|Yes
|TVNZ
|New Zealand
|15/7 @ 12:00 NZT (Delay)
|15/7 @ 15:30 NZT (Live)
|-
|-
|15/7 @ 21:00 NZT (Live)
|16/7 @ 15:00 NZT (Live)
|17/7 @ 11:20 NZT (Delay)
|18/7 @01:15 NZT (Delay)
|19/7 @ 01:15 NZT (Delay)
|VIASAT
|Russia
|14/7 @ 12:30 MSK (Live))
|15/7 @ 06:30 MSK (Live)
|-
|-
|15/7 @ 12:00 MSK (Live)
|16/7 @ 06:00 MSK (Live)
|-
|16/7 @ 09:30 MSK (Live)
|17/7 @ 16:00 MSK
|WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU
|Worldwide (excl. Aust)
|14/7 @ 09:50 GMT (Live)
|15/7 @ 03:45 GMT (Live)
|15/7 @ 04:10 GMT (Live)
|15/7 @ 06:35 GMT (Live)
|15/7 @ 09:25 GMT (Live)
|16/7 @ 03:10 GMT (Live)
|16/7 @ 05:20 GMT (Live)
|16/7 @ 06:40 GMT (Live)
|-