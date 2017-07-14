2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 17

Round 17 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off tomorrow night at the Etihad Stadium with St Kilda hosting co-tenant Essendon. The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.

MATCH DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE STATE LOCAL TIME GMT 1 14-Jul Night St Kilda vs. Essendon Etihad Stadium VIC 19:50 09:50 2 15-Jul Day Geelong Cats vs. Hawthorn MCG VIC 13:45 03:45 3 15-Jul Day Port Adelaide vs. North Melbourne Adelaide Oval SA 13:40 04:10 4 15-Jul Twilight Gold Coast SUNS vs. Collingwood Metricon Stadium QLD 16:35 06:35 6 15-Jul Night GWS GIANTS vs. Sydney Swans Spotless Stadium NSW 19:25 09:25 5 15-Jul Night Melbourne vs. Adelaide Crows TIO Stadium NT 19:10 09:40 7 16-Jul Early Richmond vs. Brisbane Lions Etihad Stadium VIC 13:10 03:10 8 16-Jul Day Carlton vs. Western Bulldogs MCG VIC 15:20 05:20 9 16-Jul Twilight Fremantle vs. West Coast Eagles Domain Stadium WA 14:40 06:40