AFL's International News
Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, July 18 2017 @ 05:19 PM ACST

AFL calls for IC17 commentators

Tuesday, July 18 2017 @ 02:35 PM ACST

International Cup 2017

The AFL has put out the call for interested parties that would like to call International Cup matches.  The commentary will accompany the streaming vision from International Cup matches.  In 2014 the matches went out without commentary and it is hoped that the commentary will add another dimension for viewers around the world.

Interested individuals can submit expressions of interest to participate as a commentator for this year’s event by emailing kirstie.fitzgerald@afl.com.au by close of business Melbourne time tomorrow 19th July.

The AFL says this is a great opportunity to gain some commentary experience at an AFL event, one which will look great on any resume. It is a volunteer role and will require some previous experience calling football matches.

