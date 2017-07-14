Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, July 14 2017 @ 04:17 AM ACST

Lions Book Home Final After Belfast Carnival

Tuesday, July 11 2017 @ 10:00 PM ACST

The Leeside Lions and the Belfast Redbacks were the big winners at last weekend’s ARFLI carnival, hosted by the Redbacks at their home ground at the Boucher Road playing Fields. Both teams won both of their matches, and in the process the Lions have locked in a home final for the second year in a row after finishing the home and away season on top of the ladder.

That result certainly means that the Lions will firm even further for premiership favouritism.

The results of the weekend matches saw:

Belfast Redbacks 7 6 48 d South Dublin Swans 1 2 8
Belfast Redbacks 6 9 45 d Galway Magpies 1 4 10
Leeside Lions 7 5 47 d South Dublin Swans 1 10 16
Leeside Lions 10 8 68 d Galway Magpies 1 1 7

These results see the Lions finish on top of the ladder with seven wins from eight matches (29 points). The Redbacks finished second with five wins (23 points) from their eight matches, including an important win against the Lions recently in Dublin which will be a spur for them during finals. The Swans and the Magpies finished in third and fourth spots respectfully with two wins apiece (14 points each).

Details of the 2017 ARFLI finals series will be confirmed and advised shortly.
