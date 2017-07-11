Shark Bite Hobbles Kangaroos Tuesday, July 11 2017 @ 01:57 PM ACST Contributed by:

One of the great thing about competitions with smaller amounts of teams is that every match has the capacity to impact the whole competition. Such is the case with the last round results for the SARFL competition in Scotland. The Glasgow Sharks went into the game without a win for 2017. The Kingdom Kangaroos were sitting second looking to consolidate that position.



The Edinburgh Bloods looked on from afar with keen interest, while the Greater Glasgow Giants watch all those below them fight and jostle. In the end it was the Glasgow Sharks that enjoyed their first win of the season, after a number of unlucky close shaves. But their win at home against the Kingdom Kangaroos – 147 to 74 - has ramifications for the whole competition.

Firstly, it still gives to Sharks a better chance of reaching the Preliminary Final and then, by extension, the Grand Final. If the top team, the Greater Glasgow Giants can win both of their next matches against both the Bloods and Kangaroos, it sets up a chance for the Sharks to host the Bloods in the final round. A win there could see the Sharks close to finals action as they already have a reasonable percentage.



The Edinburgh Bloods sat third on the ladder prior to the match. Now they have jumped to second by virtue of a huge percentage drop for the Roos. The Bloods have two games left and will now be energised to win them both and secure second place going into the finals.



The Kingdom Kangaroos would be disappointed, but they would also be aware that they have a game left and it is a huge make-or-break affair. They will host the ladder leaders, the Giants, in a must win match. The Kangaroos have enjoyed good form at home this season – now comes their biggest test and they will be fired up. Whilst the Giants are undefeated, they have just fallen over the line in a couple of matches this year – they are beatable and the Roos will know that.



The journey to the finals continues this weekend when the Edinburgh Bloods host the Greater Glasgow Giants. It is sure to be a massive game for both teams and the competition as a whole.



The SARFL finals series is held on the 12th and 19th of August and pretty well anything could happen between now and then.





