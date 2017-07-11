AFL London’s Battle Royale Monday, July 10 2017 @ 03:33 PM ACST Contributed by: Views: 167

Heading into the Round 9 clashes – the penultimate round of the AFL London home and away season – the league’s two perennial heavyweights were locked in a huge battle for minor premiership honours and subsequent premiership favouritism.



At the end of the round, both sides were locked on seven wins apiece with the Wandsworth Demons ahead of the West London Wildcats by percentage only (236.8 to 222.8). Their respective Round 9 clashes this weekend would certainly tell some stories. The Demons taking on the last-placed Giants, whilst the Wildcats (2nd) would take on the North London Lions (3rd).





Lower down the ladder, the fourth placed Wimbledon Hawks will to take on the fifth placed London Swans with the winner likely to snare a place in the finals. Each plays one of the higher ranked teams in the final home and away round, so this weekend’s clash between the Hawks and Swans is likely to be cut throat.



Round 8 Results:



Wandsworth Demons 11 12 78 d Wimbledon Hawks 5 6 36

North London Lions 21 18 144 d South East London Giants 3 2 20

West London Wildcats 19 16 130 d London Swans 7 5 47









Heading into the Round 9 clashes – the penultimate round of the AFL London home and away season – the league’s two perennial heavyweights were locked in a huge battle for minor premiership honours and subsequent premiership favouritism.At the end of the round, both sides were locked on seven wins apiece with the Wandsworth Demons ahead of the West London Wildcats by percentage only (236.8 to 222.8). Their respective Round 9 clashes this weekend would certainly tell some stories. The Demons taking on the last-placed Giants, whilst the Wildcats (2nd) would take on the North London Lions (3rd).Lower down the ladder, the fourth placed Wimbledon Hawks will to take on the fifth placed London Swans with the winner likely to snare a place in the finals. Each plays one of the higher ranked teams in the final home and away round, so this weekend’s clash between the Hawks and Swans is likely to be cut throat.Round 8 Results:Wandsworth Demons 11 12 78 d Wimbledon Hawks 5 6 36North London Lions 21 18 144 d South East London Giants 3 2 20West London Wildcats 19 16 130 d London Swans 7 5 47 Share













What's Related More by Wesley Hull

More from Europe Story Options Printable Story Format