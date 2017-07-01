First All Asian AusKick Match in Thailand

Inaugural All-Thai AFL Auskick Match

Thailand Tigers Australian Football Club announced at AFL website the following news concerning an all-Thai local Auskick Footy match played out in Bangkok.

Saturday 10th June saw the first ever match between all local Thai Auskickers as part of an AFL Tournament in Bangkok. The day comprised of under 9 and under 12 Auskick matches between the Bangkok Tigers and Pattaya Pirates, the 1st ever All Thai Auskick match between the Thai Blues and the Thai Reds and the AFL Asia match between the Thailand Tigers and Cambodian Eagles

The Thailand Tigers AFL Club and Bangkok Auskick and Junior AFL have been working with disadvantaged Thai boys from the Klong Toey Slums in Bangkok with the assistance of the Duang Prateep Foundation and UNOH (Urban Neighbours of Hope Foundation - UNOH Thailand) by running clinics / Auskick sessions as well as providing Auskick backpacks, footballs, runners and boots.

Phil Stevens, President of Bangkok Auskick and Junior AFL, has been pleased to see the enjoyment the local Thai players were getting from their involvement in AFL.

"The Thai boys have been introduced to our great game and have even been introduced to that great Aussie tradition of a Sausage Sizzle after matches, which they enjoyed immensely. Two of the older boys have shown some impressive skills recently and played in the Thailand Tigers Domestic Grand Final," Phil said.

The players, aged between 8 to 14 years of age, had been training for 7 weeks prior to their first match where it was the Thai Reds 7.10 - 66 defeating the Thai Blues 1.1 - 7.

