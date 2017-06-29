2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 15
Wednesday, June 28 2017 @ 11:00 AM ACST
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
Round 15 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off tomorrow night at the MCG with Melbourne hosting Sydney. The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.
In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only). You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.
|MATCH
|DATE
|TIMESLOT
|MATCH
|VENUE
|STATE
|LOCAL TIME
|GMT
|1
|30-Jun
|Night
|Melbourne vs. Sydney Swans
|MCG
|VIC
|19:50
|09:50
|2
|1-Jul
|Day
|Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast Eagles
|Etihad Stadium
|VIC
|13:45
|03:45
|3
|1-Jul
|Day
|Carlton vs. Adelaide Crows
|MCG
|VIC
|14:10
|04:10
|4
|1-Jul
|Twilight
|Gold Coast SUNS vs. North Melbourne
|Metricon Stadium
|QLD
|16:35
|06:35
|5
|1-Jul
|Night
|GWS GIANTS vs. Geelong Cats
|Spotless Stadium
|NSW
|19:25
|09:25
|6
|1-Jul
|Night
|Port Adelaide vs. Richmond
|Adelaide Oval
|SA
|19:10
|09:40
|7
|2-Jul
|Early
|Essendon vs. Brisbane Lions
|Etihad Stadium
|VIC
|13:10
|03:10
|8
|2-Jul
|Day
|Hawthorn vs. Collingwood
|MCG
|VIC
|15:20
|05:20
|9
|2-Jul
|Twilight
|Fremantle vs. St Kilda
|Domain Stadium
|WA
|14:40
|06:40
|TERRITORY/NETWORK
|MATCH 1
|MATCH 2
|MATCH 3
|MATCH 4
|MATCH 5
|MATCH 6
|MATCH 7
|MATCH 8
|MATCH 9
|HIGHLIGHTS
|AUSTRALIA PLUS
|Asia
|30/6 @ 17:30 HKT (Live)
|1/7 @ 11:30 HKT (Live)
|-
|1/7 @ 14:30 HKT (Live)
|1/7 @ 17:30 HKT (Live)
|-
|2/7 @ 11:00 HKT (Live)
|-
|2/7 @ 14:30 HKT (Live)
|6/7 @ 10:30 HKT
|Pacific
|30/6 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live)
|1/7 @ 15:30 FIJI (Live)
|-
|1/7 @ 18:30 FIJI (Live)
|1/7 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live)
|-
|2/7 @ 15:00 FIJI (Live)
|-
|2/7 @ 18:30 HKT (Live)
|6/7 @ 14:30 FIJI
|India
|30/6 @ 15:00 IND (Live)
|1/7 @ 09:00 IND (Live)
|-
|1/7 @ 12:00 IND (Live)
|1/7 @ 15:00 IND (Live)
|-
|2/7 @ 08:30 IND (Live)
|-
|2/7 @ 12:00 IND (Live)
|6/7 @ 08:00 IND
|ECONET
|Africa
|30/6 @ 11:50 CAT (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|1/7 @ 11:15 CAT (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|2/7 @ 8:40 CAT (Live)
|5/7 @ 19:30 CAT
|ESPN – BT SPORT
|UK & Ireland
|30/6 @ 10:30 BST (Live)
|1/7 @ 04:30 BST (Live)
|-
|-
|1/7 @ 10:00 BST (Live
|-
|2/7 @ 04:00 BST (Live)
|-
|2/7 @ 07:30 BST (Live)
|4/7 @ 19:45 BST
|FOX SPORTS 2
|USA
|-
|30/6 @ 23:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|FOX SOCCER PLUS
|USA
|30/6 @ 05:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|1/7 @ 05:00 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|2/7 @ 02:30 ET (Live)
|4/7 @ 21:30 ET
|GZTV
|China
|-
|1/7 @ 11:45 CST (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5/7 @ 20:30 CST
|ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK
|Middle East
|30/6 @ 12:30 AST (Live)
|1/7 @ 06:30 AST (Live)
|-
|-
|1/7 @ 12:00 AST (Live)
|-
|-
|2/7 @ 08:00 AST (Live)
|-
|3/7 @ 19:00 AST
|GEE - BOATS & CRUISES
|Worldwide (excl. Aust.)
|30/6 @ 09:30 GMT (Live)
|1/7 @ 03:30 GMT (Live)
|1/7 @ 04:00 GMT (Live)
|1/7 @ 06:30 GMT (Live)
|1/7 @ 09:00 GMT (Live)
|1/7 @ 09:30 GMT (Live)
|2/7 @ 03:00 GMT (Live)
|2/7 @ 05:00 GMT (Live)
|2/7 @ 06:30 GMT (Live)
|Yes
|SKY SPORTS
|New Zealand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3/7 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay)
|-
|-
|TSN2
|Canada
|-
|1/7 @ 10:00 ET (Delay)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2/7 @ 02:30 ET (Live)
|Yes
|TVNZ
|New Zealand
|1/7 @ 14:00 NZT (Delay)
|-
|-
|-
|2/7 @ 07:05 NZT (Delay)
|2/7 @ 01:00 NZT (Delay)
|2/7 @ 15:00 NZT (Live)
|3/7 @ 00:20 NZT (Delay)
|3/7 @ 08:50 NZT (Delay)
|5/7 @ 13:20 NZT
|VIASAT
|Russia
|30/6 @ 12:30 MSK (Live)
|1/7 @ 06:30 MSK (Live)
|-
|-
|1/7 @ 12:00 MSK (Live)-
|-
|2/7 @ 06:00 MSK (Live)
|-
|2/7 @ 09:30 MSK (Live)
|3/7 @ 16:00 MSK
|WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU
|Worldwide (excl. Aust)
|30/6 @ 09:50 GMT (Live)
|1/7 @ 03:45 GMT (Live)
|1/7 @ 04:10 GMT (Live)
|1/7 @ 06:35 GMT (Live)
|1/7 @ 09:25 GMT (Live)
|1/7 @ 09:40 GMT (Live)
|2/7 @ 03:10 GMT (Live)
|2/7 @ 05:20 GMT (Live)
|2/7 @ 06:40 GMT (Live)
|-