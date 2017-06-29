Translate

Thursday, June 29 2017 @ 12:30 PM ACST

2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 15

Wednesday, June 28 2017 @ 11:00 AM ACST

Contributed by:

Australia

Round 15 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off tomorrow night at the MCG with Melbourne hosting Sydney.  The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only).  You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the  Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.

 

 

MATCH DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE STATE LOCAL TIME GMT
1 30-Jun Night Melbourne vs. Sydney Swans MCG VIC 19:50 09:50
2 1-Jul Day Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast Eagles Etihad Stadium VIC 13:45 03:45
3 1-Jul Day Carlton vs. Adelaide Crows MCG VIC 14:10 04:10
4 1-Jul Twilight Gold Coast SUNS vs. North Melbourne Metricon Stadium QLD 16:35 06:35
5 1-Jul Night GWS GIANTS vs. Geelong Cats Spotless Stadium NSW 19:25 09:25
6 1-Jul Night Port Adelaide vs. Richmond Adelaide Oval SA 19:10 09:40
7 2-Jul Early Essendon vs. Brisbane Lions Etihad Stadium VIC 13:10 03:10
8 2-Jul Day Hawthorn vs. Collingwood MCG VIC 15:20 05:20
9 2-Jul Twilight Fremantle vs. St Kilda Domain Stadium WA 14:40 06:40

  

 

TERRITORY/NETWORK MATCH 1 MATCH 2 MATCH 3 MATCH 4 MATCH 5 MATCH 6 MATCH 7 MATCH 8 MATCH 9 HIGHLIGHTS
AUSTRALIA PLUS                    
Asia 30/6 @ 17:30 HKT (Live) 1/7 @ 11:30 HKT (Live) - 1/7 @ 14:30 HKT (Live) 1/7 @ 17:30 HKT (Live) - 2/7 @ 11:00 HKT (Live) - 2/7 @ 14:30 HKT (Live) 6/7 @ 10:30 HKT
Pacific 30/6 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live) 1/7 @ 15:30 FIJI (Live) - 1/7 @ 18:30 FIJI (Live) 1/7 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live) - 2/7 @ 15:00 FIJI (Live) - 2/7 @ 18:30 HKT (Live) 6/7 @ 14:30 FIJI
India 30/6 @ 15:00 IND (Live) 1/7 @ 09:00 IND (Live) - 1/7 @ 12:00 IND (Live) 1/7 @ 15:00 IND (Live) - 2/7 @ 08:30 IND (Live) - 2/7 @ 12:00 IND (Live) 6/7 @ 08:00 IND
ECONET                    
Africa 30/6 @ 11:50 CAT (Live) - - - 1/7 @ 11:15 CAT (Live) - - - 2/7 @ 8:40 CAT (Live) 5/7 @ 19:30 CAT
ESPN – BT SPORT                    
UK & Ireland 30/6 @ 10:30 BST (Live) 1/7 @ 04:30 BST (Live) - - 1/7 @ 10:00 BST (Live - 2/7 @ 04:00 BST (Live) - 2/7 @ 07:30 BST (Live) 4/7 @ 19:45 BST
FOX SPORTS 2                    
USA - 30/6 @ 23:30 ET (Live) - - - - - - - -
FOX SOCCER PLUS                    
USA 30/6 @ 05:30 ET (Live) - - - 1/7 @ 05:00 ET (Live) - - - 2/7 @ 02:30 ET (Live) 4/7 @ 21:30 ET
GZTV                    
China - 1/7 @ 11:45 CST (Live) - - - - - - - 5/7 @ 20:30 CST
ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK                    
Middle East 30/6 @ 12:30 AST (Live) 1/7 @ 06:30 AST (Live) - - 1/7 @ 12:00 AST (Live) - - 2/7 @ 08:00 AST (Live) - 3/7 @ 19:00 AST
GEE - BOATS & CRUISES                    
Worldwide (excl. Aust.) 30/6 @ 09:30 GMT (Live) 1/7 @ 03:30 GMT (Live) 1/7 @ 04:00 GMT (Live) 1/7 @ 06:30 GMT (Live) 1/7 @ 09:00 GMT (Live) 1/7 @ 09:30 GMT (Live) 2/7 @ 03:00 GMT (Live) 2/7 @ 05:00 GMT (Live) 2/7 @ 06:30 GMT (Live) Yes
SKY SPORTS                    
New Zealand - - - - - - - 3/7 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay) - -
TSN2                    
Canada - 1/7 @ 10:00 ET (Delay) - - - - - - 2/7 @ 02:30 ET (Live) Yes
TVNZ                    
New Zealand 1/7 @ 14:00 NZT (Delay) - - - 2/7 @ 07:05 NZT (Delay) 2/7 @ 01:00 NZT (Delay) 2/7 @ 15:00 NZT (Live) 3/7 @ 00:20 NZT (Delay) 3/7 @ 08:50 NZT (Delay) 5/7 @ 13:20 NZT
VIASAT                    
Russia 30/6 @ 12:30 MSK (Live) 1/7 @ 06:30 MSK (Live) - - 1/7 @ 12:00 MSK (Live)- - 2/7 @ 06:00 MSK (Live) - 2/7 @ 09:30 MSK (Live) 3/7 @ 16:00 MSK
WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU                    
Worldwide (excl. Aust) 30/6 @ 09:50 GMT (Live) 1/7 @ 03:45 GMT (Live) 1/7 @ 04:10 GMT (Live) 1/7 @ 06:35 GMT (Live) 1/7 @ 09:25 GMT (Live) 1/7 @ 09:40 GMT (Live) 2/7 @ 03:10 GMT (Live) 2/7 @ 05:20 GMT (Live) 2/7 @ 06:40 GMT (Live) -

