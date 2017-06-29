2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 15

Round 15 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off tomorrow night at the MCG with Melbourne hosting Sydney. The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only). You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.

MATCH DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE STATE LOCAL TIME GMT 1 30-Jun Night Melbourne vs. Sydney Swans MCG VIC 19:50 09:50 2 1-Jul Day Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast Eagles Etihad Stadium VIC 13:45 03:45 3 1-Jul Day Carlton vs. Adelaide Crows MCG VIC 14:10 04:10 4 1-Jul Twilight Gold Coast SUNS vs. North Melbourne Metricon Stadium QLD 16:35 06:35 5 1-Jul Night GWS GIANTS vs. Geelong Cats Spotless Stadium NSW 19:25 09:25 6 1-Jul Night Port Adelaide vs. Richmond Adelaide Oval SA 19:10 09:40 7 2-Jul Early Essendon vs. Brisbane Lions Etihad Stadium VIC 13:10 03:10 8 2-Jul Day Hawthorn vs. Collingwood MCG VIC 15:20 05:20 9 2-Jul Twilight Fremantle vs. St Kilda Domain Stadium WA 14:40 06:40