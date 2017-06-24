Japan Samurai International Cup 2017 Squad

Today AFL Japan announced the Japan Samurai squad to contest the 2017 International Cup in Melbourne in August 2017. The squad announced 20/6/17 has an exciting blend of youth and experience look to it.

Once again the IC veteran Michito Sakaki (I believe this is his 6th IC) graces the squad with his experience and talent, which could well make him the only player in international footy to play in all the International Cups. Other IC veterans include Hisayoshi Oura, Toshiki Matsuhashi (4th IC), Yuosuke Kuno (suiting up for his 5th IC), Yuta Toyshima (played IC14), Jumpei Ito, Yuki Akita and Ryosuke Sato (each 2nd IC).

Amongst the IC debutantes there are some more players who can claim international experience, all having played for the Asia Lions against China in Shanghai in the curtain closer match following the Port Adelaide v Gold Coast match namely Shota Horijuchi, Kyo Nakagawa, Yuji Yamamoto and Yudai Yamaji along with Miticho Sakaki and Yusoke Kuno. New comers Riku Tokutake, Junpei Fujita and Shoki Mukodaka (Box Hill scholarship 2015) also toured Melbourne with the University Warriors in August 2016 along with Ito, Nakagawa and Yamaji.

The full Squad is listed below,

Hisayoshi Oura Tokyo Bay Suns

Toshiki Matsuhashi Tokyo Bay Suns

Kohei Kageyama Tokyo Bay Suns

Hiroo Kuroda Tokyo Bay Suns

Michito Sakaki R246 Lions

Yuta Toyshima R246 Lions

Tatsuya Nasu R246 Lions

Jumpei Ito Eastern Hawks

Kento Takahashi Senshu Powers

Shoki Mukodaka Senshu Powers

Satoru Udagawa Senshu Powers

Sohei Tada Senshu Powers

Shota Horijuchi Senshu Powers

Riku Tokutake Senshu Powers

Kyo Nakagawa Senshu Powers

Hiroto Murayama Senshu Powers

Yuji Yamamoto Tokyo Goannas

Yusoke Kuno Shonan Poseidons

Ryosuke Sato Shonan Poseidons

Satsuki Shimizu Komozawa Magpies

Yuki Tosu Komozawa Magpies

Junpei Fujita Komozawa Magpies

Taisei Matsumura Komozawa Magpies

Yudai Yamaji Komozawa Magpies

Yuki Akita North Gambier, South Australia

Congratulations to all squad members, and apologies for any spelling errors.