Translate

Countdown

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Wednesday 14-Jun


Monday 12-Jun


Sunday 11-Jun


Thursday 08-Jun


Wednesday 07-Jun


Friday 02-Jun


Wednesday 31-May


Tuesday 30-May


Sunday 28-May


Thursday 25-May


Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, June 24 2017 @ 01:49 PM ACST

Japan Samurai International Cup 2017 Squad

Friday, June 23 2017 @ 05:15 PM ACST

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

Today AFL Japan announced the Japan Samurai squad to contest the 2017 International Cup in Melbourne in August 2017. The squad announced 20/6/17 has an exciting blend of youth and experience look to it.

Once again the IC veteran Michito Sakaki (I believe this is his 6th IC) graces the squad with his experience and talent, which could well make him the only player in international footy to play in all the International Cups. Other IC veterans include Hisayoshi Oura, Toshiki Matsuhashi (4th IC), Yuosuke Kuno (suiting up for his 5th IC), Yuta Toyshima (played IC14), Jumpei Ito, Yuki Akita and Ryosuke Sato (each 2nd IC).

Amongst the IC debutantes there are some more players who can claim international experience, all having played for the Asia Lions against China in Shanghai in the curtain closer match following the Port Adelaide v Gold Coast match namely Shota Horijuchi, Kyo Nakagawa, Yuji Yamamoto and Yudai Yamaji along with Miticho Sakaki and Yusoke Kuno. New comers Riku Tokutake, Junpei Fujita and Shoki Mukodaka (Box Hill scholarship 2015) also toured Melbourne with the University Warriors in August 2016 along with Ito, Nakagawa and Yamaji.

The full Squad is listed below,

Hisayoshi Oura           Tokyo Bay Suns

Toshiki Matsuhashi     Tokyo Bay Suns

Kohei Kageyama        Tokyo Bay Suns

Hiroo Kuroda              Tokyo Bay Suns

Michito Sakaki            R246 Lions

Yuta Toyshima            R246 Lions

Tatsuya Nasu              R246 Lions

Jumpei Ito                   Eastern Hawks

Kento Takahashi         Senshu Powers

Shoki Mukodaka         Senshu Powers

Satoru Udagawa         Senshu Powers

Sohei Tada                  Senshu Powers

Shota Horijuchi           Senshu Powers

Riku Tokutake              Senshu Powers

Kyo Nakagawa           Senshu Powers

Hiroto Murayama        Senshu Powers

Yuji Yamamoto          Tokyo Goannas

Yusoke Kuno              Shonan Poseidons

Ryosuke Sato              Shonan Poseidons

Satsuki Shimizu          Komozawa Magpies

Yuki Tosu                   Komozawa Magpies

Junpei Fujita                Komozawa Magpies

Taisei Matsumura        Komozawa Magpies

Yudai Yamaji              Komozawa Magpies

Yuki Akita                  North Gambier, South Australia

 

Congratulations to all squad members, and apologies for any spelling errors.

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Japan Samurai International Cup 2017 Squad | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 25

What's New

Stories

6 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.16 seconds 