2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 14

Round 14 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off tomorrow night at Adelaide Oval with the Adelaide Crows hosting Hawthorn. The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.

MATCH DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE STATE LOCAL TIME GMT 1 22-Jun Night Adelaide Crows vs. Hawthorn Adelaide Oval SA 19:20 09:50 2 23-Jun Night Sydney Swans vs. Essendon SCG NSW 19:50 09:50 3 24-Jun Day Collingwood vs. Port Adelaide MCG VIC 13:45 03:45 4 24-Jun Twilight Brisbane Lions vs. GWS GIANTS The Gabba QLD 16:35 06:35 5 24-Jun Night Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne Etihad Stadium VIC 19:25 09:25 6 24-Jun Night West Coast Eagles vs. Melbourne Domain Stadium WA 17:40 09:40 7 25-Jun Early Geelong Cats vs. Fremantle Simonds Stadium VIC 13:10 03:10 8 25-Jun Day Richmond vs. Carlton MCG VIC 15:20 05:20 9 25-Jun Twilight St Kilda vs. Gold Coast SUNS Etihad Stadium VIC 16:40 06:40