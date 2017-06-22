Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, June 22 2017 @ 01:48 AM ACST

2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 14

Wednesday, June 21 2017 @ 09:59 PM ACST

Contributed by:

Australia

Round 14 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off tomorrow night at Adelaide Oval with the Adelaide Crows hosting Hawthorn.  The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only).  You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the  Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.

 

 

MATCH DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE STATE LOCAL TIME GMT
1 22-Jun Night Adelaide Crows vs. Hawthorn Adelaide Oval SA 19:20 09:50
2 23-Jun Night Sydney Swans vs. Essendon SCG NSW 19:50 09:50
3 24-Jun Day Collingwood vs. Port Adelaide MCG VIC 13:45 03:45
4 24-Jun Twilight Brisbane Lions vs. GWS GIANTS The Gabba QLD 16:35 06:35
5 24-Jun Night Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne Etihad Stadium VIC 19:25 09:25
6 24-Jun Night West Coast Eagles vs. Melbourne Domain Stadium WA 17:40 09:40
7 25-Jun Early Geelong Cats vs. Fremantle Simonds Stadium VIC 13:10 03:10
8 25-Jun Day Richmond vs. Carlton MCG VIC 15:20 05:20
9 25-Jun Twilight St Kilda vs. Gold Coast SUNS Etihad Stadium VIC 16:40 06:40

  

  

TERRITORY/NETWORK MATCH 1 MATCH 2 MATCH 3 MATCH 4 MATCH 5 MATCH 6 MATCH 7 MATCH 8 MATCH 9 HIGHLIGHTS
AUSTRALIA PLUS                    
Asia - 23/6 @ 17:30 HKT (Live) 24/6 @ 11:30 HKT (Live) 24/6 @ 14:30 HKT (Live) 24/6 @ 17:30 HKT (Live) - 25/6 @ 11:00 HKT (Live) - 25/6 @ 14:30 HKT (Live) 29/6 @ 10:30 HKT
Pacific - 23/6 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live) 24/6 @ 15:30 FIJI (Live) 24/6 @ 18:30 FIJI (Live) 24/6 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live) - 25/6 @ 15:00 FIJI (Live) - 25/6 @ 18:30 FIJI (Live) 29/6 @ 14:30 FIJI
India - 23/6 @ 15:00 IND (Live) 24/6 @ 09:00 IND (Live) 24/6 @ 12:00 IND (Live) 24/6 @ 15:00 IND (Live) - 25/6 @ 08:30 IND (Live) - 25/6 @ 12:00 IND (Live) 29/6 @ 08:00 IND
ECONET                    
Africa 22/6 @ 11:50 CAT (Live) 23/6 @ 11:50 CAT (Live) - - 24/6 @ 11:25 CAT (Live) - - 25/6 @ 7:10 CAT (Live) - 28/6 @ 19:30 CAT
ESPN – BT SPORT                    
UK & Ireland 22/6 @ 10:30 BST (Live) 23/6 @ 10:30 BST (Live) 24/6 @ 04:30 BST (Live) - 24/6 @ 10:00 BST (Live) - - 25/6 @ 06:00 BST (Live) - 27/6 @ 19:00 BST
FOX SPORTS 2                    
USA - - 23/6 @ 23:30 ET (Live) - - - - - - -
FOX SOCCER PLUS                    
USA 22/6 @ 05:30 ET (Live) 23/6 @ 05:30 ET (Live) - - - - - 25/6 @ 01:00 ET (Live) - 27/6 @ 21:30 ET
GZTV                    
China - - 24/6 @ 11:45 CST (Live) - - - - - - 28/6 @ 20:30 CST
ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK                    
Middle East 22/6 @ 12:30 AST (Live) 23/6 @ 12:30 AST (Live) - - 24/6 @ 12:00 AST (Live) - - 25/6 @ 08:00 AST (Live) - 26/6 @ 19:00 AST
GEE - BOATS & CRUISES                    
Worldwide (excl. Aust.) 22/6 @ 09:30 GMT (Live) 23/6 @ 09:30 GMT (Live) 24/6 @ 03:30 GMT (Live) 24/6 @ 06:30 GMT (Live) 24/6 @ 09:00 GMT (Live) 24/6 @ 09:30 GMT (Live) 25/6 @ 03:00 GMT (Live) 25/6 @ 05:00 GMT (Live) 25/6 @ 06:30 GMT (Live) Yes
SKY SPORTS                    
New Zealand - - - - - - - - 26/6 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay) -
TSN2                    
Canada - - 23/6 @ 23:30 ET (Live) - 24/6 @ 17:00 ET (Delay) - - - - TSN GO
TVNZ                    
New Zealand 22/6 @ 23:50 NZT (Delay) 23/6 @ 23:50 NZT (Delay) 24/6 @ 15:30 NZT (Live) - - 24/6 @ 22:40 NZT (Delay) 25/6 @ 15:00 NZT (Live) 26/6 @ 01:00 NZT (Delay) - 28/6 @ 13:20 NZT
VIASAT                    
Russia 22/6 @ 12:30 MSK (Live) 23/6 @ 12:30 MSK (Live) 24/6 @ 06:30 MSK (Live) - 24/6 @ 12:00 MSK (Live) - - 25/6 @ 08:00 MSK (Live) - 26/6 @ 13:00 MSK
WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU                    
Worldwide (excl. Aust) 22/6 @ 09:50 GMT (Live) 23/6 @ 09:50 GMT (Live) 24/6 @ 03:45 GMT (Live) 24/6 @ 06:35 GMT (Live) 24/6 @ 09:25 GMT (Live) 24/6 @ 09:40 GMT (Live) 25/6 @ 03:10 GMT (Live) 25/6 @ 05:20 GMT (Live) 25/6 @ 06:40 GMT (Live) -

