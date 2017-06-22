2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 14
Wednesday, June 21 2017 @ 09:59 PM ACST
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
Round 14 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off tomorrow night at Adelaide Oval with the Adelaide Crows hosting Hawthorn. The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.
In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only). You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.
|MATCH
|DATE
|TIMESLOT
|MATCH
|VENUE
|STATE
|LOCAL TIME
|GMT
|1
|22-Jun
|Night
|Adelaide Crows vs. Hawthorn
|Adelaide Oval
|SA
|19:20
|09:50
|2
|23-Jun
|Night
|Sydney Swans vs. Essendon
|SCG
|NSW
|19:50
|09:50
|3
|24-Jun
|Day
|Collingwood vs. Port Adelaide
|MCG
|VIC
|13:45
|03:45
|4
|24-Jun
|Twilight
|Brisbane Lions vs. GWS GIANTS
|The Gabba
|QLD
|16:35
|06:35
|5
|24-Jun
|Night
|Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne
|Etihad Stadium
|VIC
|19:25
|09:25
|6
|24-Jun
|Night
|West Coast Eagles vs. Melbourne
|Domain Stadium
|WA
|17:40
|09:40
|7
|25-Jun
|Early
|Geelong Cats vs. Fremantle
|Simonds Stadium
|VIC
|13:10
|03:10
|8
|25-Jun
|Day
|Richmond vs. Carlton
|MCG
|VIC
|15:20
|05:20
|9
|25-Jun
|Twilight
|St Kilda vs. Gold Coast SUNS
|Etihad Stadium
|VIC
|16:40
|06:40
|TERRITORY/NETWORK
|MATCH 1
|MATCH 2
|MATCH 3
|MATCH 4
|MATCH 5
|MATCH 6
|MATCH 7
|MATCH 8
|MATCH 9
|HIGHLIGHTS
|AUSTRALIA PLUS
|Asia
|-
|23/6 @ 17:30 HKT (Live)
|24/6 @ 11:30 HKT (Live)
|24/6 @ 14:30 HKT (Live)
|24/6 @ 17:30 HKT (Live)
|-
|25/6 @ 11:00 HKT (Live)
|-
|25/6 @ 14:30 HKT (Live)
|29/6 @ 10:30 HKT
|Pacific
|-
|23/6 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live)
|24/6 @ 15:30 FIJI (Live)
|24/6 @ 18:30 FIJI (Live)
|24/6 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live)
|-
|25/6 @ 15:00 FIJI (Live)
|-
|25/6 @ 18:30 FIJI (Live)
|29/6 @ 14:30 FIJI
|India
|-
|23/6 @ 15:00 IND (Live)
|24/6 @ 09:00 IND (Live)
|24/6 @ 12:00 IND (Live)
|24/6 @ 15:00 IND (Live)
|-
|25/6 @ 08:30 IND (Live)
|-
|25/6 @ 12:00 IND (Live)
|29/6 @ 08:00 IND
|ECONET
|Africa
|22/6 @ 11:50 CAT (Live)
|23/6 @ 11:50 CAT (Live)
|-
|-
|24/6 @ 11:25 CAT (Live)
|-
|-
|25/6 @ 7:10 CAT (Live)
|-
|28/6 @ 19:30 CAT
|ESPN – BT SPORT
|UK & Ireland
|22/6 @ 10:30 BST (Live)
|23/6 @ 10:30 BST (Live)
|24/6 @ 04:30 BST (Live)
|-
|24/6 @ 10:00 BST (Live)
|-
|-
|25/6 @ 06:00 BST (Live)
|-
|27/6 @ 19:00 BST
|FOX SPORTS 2
|USA
|-
|-
|23/6 @ 23:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|FOX SOCCER PLUS
|USA
|22/6 @ 05:30 ET (Live)
|23/6 @ 05:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25/6 @ 01:00 ET (Live)
|-
|27/6 @ 21:30 ET
|GZTV
|China
|-
|-
|24/6 @ 11:45 CST (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28/6 @ 20:30 CST
|ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK
|Middle East
|22/6 @ 12:30 AST (Live)
|23/6 @ 12:30 AST (Live)
|-
|-
|24/6 @ 12:00 AST (Live)
|-
|-
|25/6 @ 08:00 AST (Live)
|-
|26/6 @ 19:00 AST
|GEE - BOATS & CRUISES
|Worldwide (excl. Aust.)
|22/6 @ 09:30 GMT (Live)
|23/6 @ 09:30 GMT (Live)
|24/6 @ 03:30 GMT (Live)
|24/6 @ 06:30 GMT (Live)
|24/6 @ 09:00 GMT (Live)
|24/6 @ 09:30 GMT (Live)
|25/6 @ 03:00 GMT (Live)
|25/6 @ 05:00 GMT (Live)
|25/6 @ 06:30 GMT (Live)
|Yes
|SKY SPORTS
|New Zealand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26/6 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay)
|-
|TSN2
|Canada
|-
|-
|23/6 @ 23:30 ET (Live)
|-
|24/6 @ 17:00 ET (Delay)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TSN GO
|TVNZ
|New Zealand
|22/6 @ 23:50 NZT (Delay)
|23/6 @ 23:50 NZT (Delay)
|24/6 @ 15:30 NZT (Live)
|-
|-
|24/6 @ 22:40 NZT (Delay)
|25/6 @ 15:00 NZT (Live)
|26/6 @ 01:00 NZT (Delay)
|-
|28/6 @ 13:20 NZT
|VIASAT
|Russia
|22/6 @ 12:30 MSK (Live)
|23/6 @ 12:30 MSK (Live)
|24/6 @ 06:30 MSK (Live)
|-
|24/6 @ 12:00 MSK (Live)
|-
|-
|25/6 @ 08:00 MSK (Live)
|-
|26/6 @ 13:00 MSK
|WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU
|Worldwide (excl. Aust)
|22/6 @ 09:50 GMT (Live)
|23/6 @ 09:50 GMT (Live)
|24/6 @ 03:45 GMT (Live)
|24/6 @ 06:35 GMT (Live)
|24/6 @ 09:25 GMT (Live)
|24/6 @ 09:40 GMT (Live)
|25/6 @ 03:10 GMT (Live)
|25/6 @ 05:20 GMT (Live)
|25/6 @ 06:40 GMT (Live)
|-