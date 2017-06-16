Grand Final Dress Rehearsal – Berlin Crocodiles v Hamburg Dockers Thursday, June 15 2017 @ 05:55 PM ACST Contributed by:



With five rounds of the AFLG season played, and just three rounds to go before the finals, two teams sit on top of the ladder undefeated. The Berlin Crocodiles and Hamburg Dockers are placed one and two, and remarkably their percentages are enormous yet separated by less than 4% (Crocodiles 634.2, Dockers 630.5) suggesting a total dominance against all opposition all season.



That will change in Round 6 on June 24th when the two German leviathans meet in Berlin to decide which team will assume the mantle of premiership favourite. Clearly the Crocodiles will have home ground advantage, but the Dockers have been impressive all season and will not give the Berlin boys anything less than a huge fight.



Last year’s 16-per-side premiers, the Munich Kangaroos, are not without their chances. With a favourable remaining draw – both in terms of the teams they play and who the teams above them play – the Kangaroos are well placed to make their statements over coming weeks in a bid to retain their title.



The Stuttgart Emus currently hold fourth place by percentage only and will be in a race to the final round with the Rheinland Lions to see which team finishes in the top four.



The home and away season runs through until July, then teams recess so that the national team, the German Eagles, can travel to Australia for the International Cup (IC17) in Melbourne. On their return the finals commence.



But for now, all eyes will likely be on the Crocodiles v Dockers clash (they meet again in the final round, adding more spice to the season). At the same time all teams will be giving their all for the best possible finishing positions ahead of the finals series in August/September.

