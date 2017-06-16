Translate

Countdown

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Tuesday 30-May


Sunday 28-May


Thursday 25-May


Tuesday 23-May


Monday 22-May


Sunday 21-May


Saturday 20-May


Wednesday 17-May


Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, June 16 2017 @ 09:22 PM ACST

New Zealand Hawks ready to take flight in Melbourne

Thursday, June 15 2017 @ 12:46 PM ACST

Contributed by:

Views: 163

International Cup 2017

The New Zealand Hawks (the squad formerly known as the Falcons) – have named a dynamic squad for the upcoming AFL International Cup. The Hawks previously won the tournament in 2005 with a strong win over Papua New Guinea, however, running 2nd in 2008 was the last time the New Zealand side tasted Grand Final action although they have never placed lower than third.

With 2 completed seasons now of the AFLNZ Premiership – the domestic preparation has never been better. The squad includes a majority of players who took part in season 2 of the AFLNZ Premiership including a fair sprinkling of team of the tournament reps. There are a number of current Australian based players including Joe Baker-Thomas.

AFLNZ reports the head coach as Rob Malone with assistant's in Justin Davies and Chris Mundell. There are 14 players backing up after competing in the 2014 International Cup.
The tournament is launched on Saturday August 5th with round 1 matches beginning the following day.

NameCurrent ClubCity2017 NZAFL PremTeam of Year
Aaron HarrisMorningside PanthersBrisbane
Adam SimpsonSpringwood PumasBrisbaneWestern CrowsDef
Andrew HowisonOakleigh DistrictsMelbourne
Andriu SucuNorth Shore TigersAucklandSouthern SaintsDef
Andy ChristensenSouth Melbourne SwansMelbourne
Barclay MillerSt Kilda SaintsMelbourne
Ben HickUniversity BluesAucklandSouthern Saints
Brandon SucuWilston GrangeBrisbaneSouthern Saints
Brendan ClarkMaroochydore RoosBrisbaneCentral Giants
Carlos Donnell-BrownWaitakere MagpiesAucklandSouthern Saints
Christian BlackieOtago HoopsOtagoWestern Crows
David RattenburyWaitakere MagpiesAucklandCentral GiantsMid
Jackson ClinceNorth Shore TigersAucklandNorthern Suns
James KuselHutt Valley EaglesWellingtonNorthern SunsMid
Jay JohnsonEastern BluesCanterburyWestern CrowsMid
Joe Baker-ThomasSt Kilda SaintsMelbourne
Josh CunliffeNorth Shore TigersAucklandSouthern Saints
Josh MackieOtago HoopsOtagoNorthern Suns
Liam BeattieUniversity BluesAucklandNorthern SunsFwd
Michael BoyceMt Roskill SaintsAucklandSouthern Saints
Misilifi FaimaloNorth City DemonsWellingtonNorthern Suns
Peter HalsteadEastern BulldogsWellingtonNorthern Suns
Samuel McKenzieMt Roskill SaintsAucklandSouthern SaintsFwd
Shane LeatWaitakere MagpiesAucklandWestern Crows
Te Kopa Tipene-ThomasNorth Shore TigersNorthlandWestern CrowsFwd
Ty SmithNorth Shore TigersAucklandWestern CrowsInt
William DickinsonMt Roskill SaintsAucklandNorthern SunsMid
William GregsonSandringham ZebrasMelbourneNorthern Suns
Emergencies
Tim StokesUniversity BluesAucklandNorthern Suns
Craig MorganHutt Valley EaglesWellingtonCentral GiantsDef
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

New Zealand Hawks ready to take flight in Melbourne | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 19

What's New

Stories

7 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.16 seconds 