New Zealand Hawks ready to take flight in Melbourne

The New Zealand Hawks (the squad formerly known as the Falcons) – have named a dynamic squad for the upcoming AFL International Cup. The Hawks previously won the tournament in 2005 with a strong win over Papua New Guinea, however, running 2nd in 2008 was the last time the New Zealand side tasted Grand Final action although they have never placed lower than third.

With 2 completed seasons now of the AFLNZ Premiership – the domestic preparation has never been better. The squad includes a majority of players who took part in season 2 of the AFLNZ Premiership including a fair sprinkling of team of the tournament reps. There are a number of current Australian based players including Joe Baker-Thomas.

AFLNZ reports the head coach as Rob Malone with assistant's in Justin Davies and Chris Mundell. There are 14 players backing up after competing in the 2014 International Cup. The tournament is launched on Saturday August 5th with round 1 matches beginning the following day.